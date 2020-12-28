Volvo Recalls 7,328 Trucks For Parking Brake Issue

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) is recalling 7,238 recently built 2021 heavy-duty trucks across four model lines in the U.S. and Canada because the parking brake can inadvertently set.

Certain 2021 VAH, VHD, VNL and VNR model vehicles manufactured between July 8 and Dec. 8 may completely release the air brake line while under pressure because of a nonconforming pneumatic pass-through plate damaged during leak testing.

If this occurs on the park brake circuit, signal pressure that holds off the mechanical spring in the park brake chambers will be lost, allowing the park brakes to apply. That could cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. The driver may hear an air leak before the park brake sets.

Discovering the issue

Two incidents of the air brake line pulling out after insertion in a brass fitting in the pass-through plate were noticed during assembly in October at Volvo's New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia. VTNA also received two reports of the issue during vehicle deliveries. Four field incidents included one with cosmetic damage to the vehicle.

No crashes or injuries are included in VTNA's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The company stopped delivery on Dec. 8 to inspect trucks for the issue. VTNA estimates 1% of the trucks in customer possession may have the defect.

Volvo dealers will inspect the air brake line for proper engagement of the fitting in the pass-through plate. Dealers were notified Dec. 17. Owners will be notified by Jan. 31.

The NHTSA recall number covering 6,314 trucks is 20V-782. Volvo recalled 924 trucks in Canada.

