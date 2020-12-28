Market Overview

Why These 4 Health Care Stocks Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 28, 2020 2:10pm   Comments
Why These 4 Health Care Stocks Are Moving Today

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares were trading higher Monday in anticipation of a ruling by the FDA on the company's New Drug Application for Arbaclofen ER in patients with multiple sclerosis.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing specialty products. The product portfolio of the group includes specialty neurology and women's health products, which are primarily complex formulations of generic drugs.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares traded up 9.18% to $5.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.67 and a 52-week low of $2.81.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares were trading higher after the company announced a collaboration with Pfizer in which the company will receive a $650-million upfront payment.

Myovant Sciences is a health care company focused on redefining care for women and for men. 

Myovant Sciences shares traded up 27.65% to $29.04. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.90 and a 52-week low of $5.98.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares were trading higher after the company announced the completion of its Healight Ultraviolet safety study for patients with COVID-19.

The company said the next step is to present the data to the FDA.

Aytu BioScience Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing novel products addressing patient needs. The company markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large therapeutic markets.

Aytu BioScience shares were up 0.65% to $6.16. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.90 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) shares were trading higher after multiple sell-side firms initiated coverage of the stock with a bullish rating.

Kinnate Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers.

The company's product candidate is KIN002787, a Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma inhibitor it is developing for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma and other solid tumors.

Kinnate Biopharma shares were trading 7.18% higher at $40.73. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.75 and a 52-week low of $34.14.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

