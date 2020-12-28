Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Dallas Fed's general activity index for December is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 5 in December versus November’s reading of 12.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
