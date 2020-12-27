Market Overview

Tesla Could Begin Taking Model 3 Orders In India Next Month: Unconfirmed Report
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
December 27, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
Tesla Could Begin Taking Model 3 Orders In India Next Month: Unconfirmed Report

Orders in India for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 could begin as early as next month, with deliveries to follow in the months afterward.

That's according to ETAuto.com, an automotive news site run by Indian business newspaper The Economic Times, citing "sources privy to the matter." So far, the site is the only outlet to independently report this. Benzinga has emailed Tesla for confirmation.

This would be the first official entry for Tesla in the Indian market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk in October tweeted that the company would do so next year.

Photo courtesy Tesla.

Posted-In: automotive Elon Musk India Model 3News General Best of Benzinga

