Elon Musk Hopeful Tesla Can Deliver 500,000 Vehicles By End Of Year, Encourages Employees To 'Make It Happen'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is still hoping to deliver a record number of vehicles this year.

What Happened: EV publication Electrek has obtained an email sent by Musk to Tesla's employees. In it, he encourages them to "go all out to make it happen," referring to reaching 500,000 deliveries this year.

"All the critics who, as recently as two years ago said that we'd never make it, also called our target of half a million in 2020 'impossible.' The heck with them, we are doing it!" Musk wrote.

The car manufacturer founder is also asking Tesla's employees to make sure there are enough people at the "end of the line" to deliver the cars as fast as possible: "Particular help would be appreciated at the end of the line to ensure cars built now are able to be delivered immediately without any further improvements in PDI, as there simply isn't enough time to do so." PDI probably refers to pre-delivery inspection.

What's Next: It is unclear how many vehicles are left to deliver to reach the milestone of 500,000 deliveries, but Musk seems to believe the team can achieve it with just a few days left of the year.

Investors seem to believe in Tesla, with the stock reaching new highs after the company was added to the S&P 500 Index.

Musk has previously asked the team to be careful with the investors' trust, writing in an email on Dec. 1: "Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profits, but if, at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a soufflé under a sledgehammer!"

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.27% lower, at $660 in the after-hours trading session on Thursday.