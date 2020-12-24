42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) gained 85.6% to $18.10 after the company announced plans to form a new aircraft equity vehicle. Air T will form a new aircraft asset management business to be called Contrail Aircraft Management, and a new aircraft capital joint venture to be called Contrail Fund II.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) jumped 79.2% to $0.6201 after the company reported annual meeting results. The company’s stock climbed over 13% on Wednesday.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) jumped 62.8% to $6.35 after the company reported a strong rise in its earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares climbed 50.3% to $0.9722 after the company lifted its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects Q4 net sales of $3.5 million, versus prior forecast of $2.5 million.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 33.6% to $14.39. Neoleukin Therapeutics Director Julian Baker reported the purchase of 981,529 shares at an average price of $15.25 per share in form 4 filing on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 27.4% to $3.71. Gevo, on Monday, announced it has optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, SD, and has met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.
- BIOLASE, Inc.. (NASDAQ: BIOL) jumped 21.9% to $0.4029. BIOLASE, last week, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) climbed 20.8% to $14.57 after climbing over 16% on Wednesday. Triterras recently provided Q3 net revenue and net income projections and reiterated its FY2020 guidance.
- Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: STIC) jumped 18.1% to $17.52 after jumping over 6% on Wednesday.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) gained 16.9% to $3.66.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) surged 14.1% to $4.28.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares rose 14% to $17.95. Odonate Therapeutics CFO Hearne reported the purchase of 275,784 shares at an average price of $15.16 per share in Form 4 filing.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) surged 13.8% to $3.61.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) gained 13.6% to $16.35 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) shares surged 12.8% to $69.72. 908 Devices priced its IPO at $20 per share last week.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) rose 11.9% to $3.67. HC2 recently received a non-binding indication of interest for the potential acquisition of the company's insurance segment from Continental General Holdings.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc, (NASDAQ: MNPR) gained 11.7% to $7.72 after climbing 15% on Wednesday. Monopar recently announced the issuance of U.S. patent covering compositions of matter for a novel family of camsirubicin analogs.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) jumped 10.5% to $2.85 after the company said it regained compliance with NYSE listing standards.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 6.8% to $5.21. SG Blocks, last week, said its sees FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) surged 6.2% to $0.7008 after gaining over 15% on Wednesday. Tonix Pharma reported completion of purchase of 44-acre site in Hamilton, Montana for construction of vaccine development and commercial scale manufacturing facility.
Losers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares declined 32.3% to $0.7253. Jaguar Health shares jumped 170% on Wednesday after the company signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares tumbled 24.6% to $0.6408 after the company reported pricing of $2.5 million public offering of common stock.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) shares dipped 23% to $14.83.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 22.5% to $2.0150. Ocugen shares climbed 223% on Wednesday after the company announced it will convene its Meeting of Stockholders on Dec. 23 to modify a proposal, decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dropped 21.6% to $2.5250 after surging around 15% on Wednesday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 20.9% to $6.27 after climbing around 17% on Wednesday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dropped 16.3% to $1.90 after reporting an $8 million registered direct offering.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 16.3% to $2.125 after jumping over 36% on Wednesday. Energous, on Tuesday, named current board director Dan Fairfax as chairman of the board.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares declined 16% to $19.42 after jumping around 45% on Wednesday.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 14.6% to $48.67 after climbing around 39% on Wednesday.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) dropped 14.2% to $219.83 after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the company.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 14.2% to $44.91 after LightShed Partners initiated the stock with Sell rating and $8 price target, calling the stock a 'compelling short.' BMO Capital, on Wednesday, downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $50 price target.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) tumbled 13.3% to $6.24.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) dipped 12% to $4.92.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 12% to $5.06. Foresight Autonomous shares climbed 78% on Wednesday on continued strength, which appears to be in reaction to reports of Apple working on a self-driving EV. Foresight's technology can be used in autonomous vehicles.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) dipped 11.2% to $7.50.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 9.4% to $11.44 after the company reported that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 9.3% to $1.65 following a 9% gain on Wednesday.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 9% to $15.21.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 9% to $21.88, selling off following a recent surge in cybersecurity names after a SolarWinds security breach.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares declined 7.4% to $0.4669 after climbing over 17% on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics, on Monday, reported the FDA permission for study to proceed under its investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 6% to $3.44. Gold Resource, last week, approved a spin-off of Fortitude Gold Corporation.
