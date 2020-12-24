Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM).
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SIF) made the largest move up, trading up 44.36% to reach its 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $483.62 Thursday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit $91.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $227.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.92. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares set a new 52-week high of $363.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.75%.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.25. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit a yearly high of $405.46. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares were up 2.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.83.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $379.93.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.21.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares hit a yearly high of $144.56. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $111.02 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.58 for a change of up 2.4%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $236.85. The stock was up 4.07% for the day.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.17. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares were down 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.03 for a change of down 0.01%.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $179.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $222.44. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $140.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $298.54.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.26%.
- Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $31.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $108.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.14%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.08.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were down 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.95. Shares traded up 1.02%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were down 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.16.
- Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) shares set a new yearly high of $28.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.00. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $65.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares set a new yearly high of $42.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares set a new yearly high of $36.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares broke to $89.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares hit a yearly high of $88.95. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.83 Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.99.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.93. Shares traded up 1.05%.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.80. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares broke to $77.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.12%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares broke to $111.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares broke to $82.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.97%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.54%.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.57%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.93. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) shares were up 1.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.45 for a change of up 1.61%.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares broke to $55.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
- Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.37%.
- Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) shares hit $80.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.58%.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares set a new yearly high of $76.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.81 on Thursday, moving up 1.38%.
- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) shares set a new yearly high of $73.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.78 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.46. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.73. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.38.
- Foley Trasimene (NYSE: BFT) shares were up 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.65.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.87.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares set a new yearly high of $36.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) shares were up 2.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.00 for a change of up 2.88%.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.89. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares broke to $56.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.16 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.92.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.98. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.50 on Thursday, moving up 2.79%.
- Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) shares hit $62.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.27%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.64 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.65%.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGE) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares were up 0.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.86 for a change of up 0.06%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.45%.
- Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares set a new yearly high of $106.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.76. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.99 Thursday. The stock was up 11.86% for the day.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Thursday, moving up 1.5%.
- Sirius Intl Insurance (NASDAQ: SG) shares were down 0.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77.
- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.
- Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $127.87 for a change of up 0.84%.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.09%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares were up 0.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.25.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.20. Shares traded up 2.81%.
- Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.27%.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Longview Acquisition (NYSE: LGVW) shares set a new yearly high of $22.96 this morning. The stock was up 8.98% on the session.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) shares were up 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.96.
- Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE: CRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.55. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.86 for a change of up 0.4%.
- Star Peak Energy (NYSE: STPK) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.63. Shares traded up 2.38%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $46.84 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ: AACQ) shares broke to $10.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
- RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares hit a yearly high of $33.12. The stock traded up 10.44% on the session.
- Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ: AGC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.62. Shares traded up 8.51%.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares were up 1.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.11.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%.
- NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.81. Shares traded up 1.76%.
- RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ: TWCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.86 Thursday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- E.Merge Technology (NASDAQ: ETAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Avanti Acquisition (NYSE: AVAN) shares were up 0.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.30.
- CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.84. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Northern Genesis (NYSE: NGA) shares set a new yearly high of $18.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.26%.
- dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.05%.
- Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ: LCY) shares hit a yearly high of $10.44. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares were up 3.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.25.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) shares hit $12.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.05%.
- CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE: PCPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.42. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares hit $16.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
- Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ: THBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.94 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.68%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.28. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
- Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE: JIH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.
- Fortress Value (NYSE: FAII) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.37%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares broke to $10.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) shares set a new yearly high of $24.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.
- Forum Merger III (NASDAQ: FIII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.99. Shares traded down 1.13%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.25. Shares traded up 0.79%.
- Danaos (NYSE: DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares hit $53.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE: CLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.72 on Thursday, moving up 5.73%.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
- Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.37 Thursday. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.
- Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares hit $3.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.34%.
- Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE: OAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.40 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
- New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares broke to $13.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.35%.
- Dragoneer Growth (NASDAQ: DGNS) shares were up 4.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.18.
- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.59 Thursday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- StoneMor (NYSE: STON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.84%.
- Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: LEU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.52 with a daily change of down 0.14%.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.25. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Climate Change Crisis (NYSE: CLII) shares set a new yearly high of $11.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.45% on the session.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.85 on Thursday, moving down 1.58%.
- Atlantic Avenue (NYSE: ASAQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares broke to $9.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.23. Shares traded up 1.66%.
- FAST Acquisition (NYSE: FST) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.19.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.95. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.99 with a daily change of down 1.22%.
- AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares broke to $16.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.57%.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.03.
- Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ: GWAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.00 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.32. The stock traded down 2.75% on the session.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares set a new yearly high of $11.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Seaport Global (NASDAQ: SGAM) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.07.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.39.
- New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: NBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.89. The stock traded down 0.69% on the session.
- OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ: OTRA) shares broke to $10.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.
- Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX: URG) shares hit $0.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.96%.
- Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.65 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
- AMCON Distributing Company Common Stock (AMEX: DIT) shares broke to $108.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.01%.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.44 this morning. The stock was up 4.73% on the session.
- Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.
- Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.61.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.42 Thursday. The stock was up 44.36% for the day.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares were up 9.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 for a change of up 9.44%.
