Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML).

(NASDAQ: ASML). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM).

(NASDAQ: GTIM). SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: SIF) made the largest move up, trading up 44.36% to reach its 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $483.62 Thursday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.