Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.75 on Thursday, moving down 3.37%.

(NASDAQ: ABCL) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.75 on Thursday, moving down 3.37%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.

(NASDAQ: NKLA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%. Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.12%.

(NASDAQ: QTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.12%. Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

