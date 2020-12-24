36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares rose 79.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the company lifted its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects Q4 net sales of $3.5 million, versus prior forecast of $2.5 million.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 70.5% to $0.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported annual meeting results. The company’s stock climbed over 13% on Wednesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc.. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 60.4% to $0.53 in pre-market trading. BIOLASE, last week, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 45.4% to $0.54 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 42% on Wednesday. Guardion Health Sciences, last week, announced the development of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares rose 29.3% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma, on Tuesday, selected lead compound for further development against coronavirus.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) rose 28.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strong rise in its earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) rose 27.8% to $18.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 25.8% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Wednesday. Tonix Pharma reported completion of purchase of 44-acre site in Hamilton, Montana for construction of vaccine development and commercial scale manufacturing facility.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares rose 23.8% to $0.4825 in pre-market trading following a 15% surge in the previous session.
- Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ATAC) shares rose 23.6% to $13.59 in pre-market trading. Owl Rock Capital reported a business combo with Dyal Capital to form Blue Owl Capital and go public through Altimar Acquisition.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 19.8% to $0.4944 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris, earlier during the month, announced European licensing agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for the commercialization of macimorelin.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 18.7% to $0.9487 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 37% on Wednesday. Luokung Technology, earlier during the month, reported a deal with Guangdong Yiting Information Technology Co. for cooperation on marketing services for 90k+ gas stations across China.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 17% to $0.4387 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday. The company, last week, reported a restructuring plan.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 15.7% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) rose 14.8% to $13.85 in pre-market trading after climbing over 16% on Wednesday. Triterras recently provided Q3 net revenue and net income projections and reiterated its FY2020 guidance.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc, (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 13.6% to $7.85 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Wednesday. Monopar recently announced the issuance of U.S. patent covering compositions of matter for a novel family of camsirubicin analogs.
- Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: STIC) rose 12.3% to $16.74 in pre-market trading after jumping over 6% on Wednesday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 12.3% to $0.8650 in pre-market trading. ENDRA Life Sciences, on Wednesday, was issued Chinese patent for its TAEUS platform technology to calculate fat concentration in tissue.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 12.1% to $5.47 in pre-market trading. SG Blocks, last week, said its sees FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
- Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) rose 11.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 9.3% to $12.04 in pre-market trading. GBS shares dropped over 35% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.1% to $11.79 in pre-market trading after dropping over 22% on Wednesday.
- ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) rose 8.1% to $11.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 7% to $1.86 in pre-market trading following a 20% surge on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics, earlier during the month, reported an $8 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 6.9% to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 28.2% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $2.5 million public offering of common stock.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 22.6% to $0.8286 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health shares jumped 170% on Wednesday after the company signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 19.6% to $4.63 in pre-market trading. Foresight Autonomous shares climbed 78% on Wednesday on continued strength, which appears to be in reaction to reports of Apple working on a self-driving EV. Foresight's technology can be used in autonomous vehicles..
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 9.9% to $1.64 in pre-market trading following a 9% gain on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 9.4% to $11.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 8.5% to $2.38 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares climbed 223% on Wednesday after the company announced it will convene its Meeting of Stockholders on Dec. 23 to modify a proposal, decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 8.1% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday. Nuverra, earlier during the week, announced a limited duration stockholder rights plan.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 7% to $0.4699 in pre-market trading after climbing over 17% on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics, on Monday, reported the FDA permission for study to proceed under its investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) fell 6.9% to $238.80 in pre-market trading after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the company.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 6.9% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Gold Resource, last week, approved a spin-off of Fortitude Gold Corporation.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 6.2% to $15.67 in pre-market trading.
