88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 222.9% to close at $2.60 on Wednesday after the company announced it will convene its Meeting of Stockholders on Dec. 23 to modify a proposal, decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue. Ocugen shares jumped around 174% on Tuesday after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 170.3% to close at $1.07 after the company signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) shares climbed 86% to close at $32.59 following its CEO’s appearance on CNBC.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 78% to close at $5.75. The strength appears to be in reaction to reports of Apple working on a self-driving EV. Foresight's technology can be used in autonomous vehicles.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 72% to close at $0.43 after declining more than 3% on Tuesday.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares surged 47.7% to close at $19.35 after dropping 19% on Tuesday. Scopus Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) jumped 44.6% to close at $23.13.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) jumped 38.8% to close at $56.98 after dropping over 22% on Tuesday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 36.6% to close at $2.54. Energous, on Tuesday, named current board director Dan Fairfax as chairman of the board.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) jumped 32% to close at $8.45 after the company announced a $7 million at-the-market investment by Acorn Bioventures.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares surged 29.5% to close at $0.4056 after the company reported listing transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market and an additional 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) climbed 28.1% to close eat $5.05 after the company's Canonic subsidiary signed a commercial agreement with medical cannabis cultivator, Telcann.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares jumped 24.9% to close at $13.42 after surging around 15% on Tuesday.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) jumped 24.6% to close at $9.58.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares gained 24.6% to close at $4.16 as the company reported a $110 million private placement.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) rose 23.9% to close at $2.28 after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) shares gained 23.8% to close at $15.00.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 23.3% to close at $10.63. Fuwei Films, after the closing bell on Wednesday, announced the open bidding to sell its Dornier production line resulted in a successful bid at $21.7 million.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 23.3% to close at $5.51. Genprex recently completed the manufacturing scale-up of REQORSA immunogene therapy.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) surged 22.7% to close at $23.21.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) gained 21.9% to close at $32.74. Aligos Therapeutics, last week, presented an update on development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic candidate and screening method in collaboration with KU Leuven at RespiDART & Emerging Viruses 2020.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) climbed 21.6% to close at $9.58.
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) jumped 19.9% to close at $19.91.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares gained 19.8% to close at $6.17.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) climbed 19.3% to close at $4.77. TOMI, last week, said it received follow-on order from UK-based ITH Pharmaceuticals for SteraMist custom engineered system.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) jumped 19.1% to close at $4.00. Mustang Bio and City of Hope reported the initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of MB-101 to treat leptomeningeal brain tumors.
- Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR) surged 19.1% to close at $18.00.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 18.6% to close at $8.56 after the company submitted Emergency Use Authorization Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 18.1% to close at $5.02.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 17.8% to close at $0.5050 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics, on Monday, reported the FDA permission for study to proceed under its investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) gained 17.6% to close at $1.28. Phoenix New Media, earlier during the month, reported renewal of trademark license agreements with Phoenix TV.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 17.4% to close at $9.26 after the company said it proposed a $250 million Australian distribution agreement for Tembo light electric vehicles.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) climbed 17.4% to close at $9.60.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) gained 16.8% to close at $31.71. Needham, on Monday, added the stock to its Conviction List and raised its price target from $18 to $30.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) surged 16.8% to close at $7.93.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained 16.8% to close at $12.06. Triterras recently provided Q3 net revenue and net income projections and reiterated its FY2020 guidance.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) jumped 16.7% to close at $3.36 after reporting Q4 results.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 16.6% to close at $3.94 after declining over 45% on Tuesday. The stock surged on Monday after the company on Friday reported results for the first half of 2020.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) jumped 16.2% to close at $12.26.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares gained 16% to close at $6.02.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) rose 15.9% to close at $20.00.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) gained 15.8% to close at $28.13. Taysha Gene Therapies Partner recently received clinical trial application approval from Health Canada for its investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial exploring TSHA-101.
- Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) jumped 15.7% to close at $16.00. Colonnade Acquisition shares climbed 37% on Tuesday after Ouster announced it will go public through a merger with Colonnade.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 15.7% to close at $2.51.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) jumped 15.5% to close at $39.95. RCI Hospitality reported first Bombshells franchise agreement.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 15.5% to close at $0.66. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said it has acquired the exclusive license to the University of Geneva's technology for using oxytocin to treat insulin resistance and related syndromes, including obesity, from privately held Katana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) jumped 15.3% to close at $11.36. Village Farms' Pure Sunfarms, last week, reported a partnership with White Rabbit OG for cannabis edibles.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares jumped 14.6% to close at $25.81 after the company reported that SPN-812 exhibited positive topline results in its Phase III study for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) surged 14.6% to close at $3.22 after climbing 38% on Tuesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) climbed 13.7% to close at $0.3461 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares climbed 12.8% to close at $15.07. Perion Network, earlier during the month, raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) rose 12.1% to close at $4.07.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) jumped 11.9% to close at $4.06 after the company announced a cooperation agreement with GAC AION New Energy Automobile to 'explore and collaborate on business opportunities in the in-car audio market.'
- ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) jumped 11.5% to close at $13.38 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) rose 10.7% to close at $2.49 after the company announced the commencement of a tender offer to acquire Class A shares and ADSs for $1.70/Class A share or $2.55/ADS.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped 10.2% to close at $22.61. R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 9.5% to close at $6.95.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) gained 9.1% to close at $7.55.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares gained 9.1% to close at $3.82. GTT, earlier during the month, named Donna Franato as CFO.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) gained 9% to close at $72.35 after the company and LG Electronics announced a joint venture to manufacture e-motors, inverters and on board chargers for EVs.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares gained 5.7% to close at $20.57. GameStop shares jumped 25% on Tuesday on continued strength after RC Ventures on Monday increased its stake in the company and said it was having discussions with the board.
- Safe T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 5% to close at $1.28 after the company announced the launch of secure remote access managed security service with Fujitsu Technology in Portugal.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) shares dropped 35.9% to close at $1.77 on Wednesday. Ampion, last week, demonstrated safety in COVID-19 patients and initiated global clinical trial for intravenous Ampion treatment.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 35.2% to close at $11.02 as the company priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) declined 28.3% to close at $6.65. MicroVision shares jumped over 60% on Tuesday after a new patent was issued to the company that covers “scanning 3D imaging device with power control using multiple wavelengths.”
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares declined 26% to close at $2.05 on Wednesday after the company priced a $24.5 million offering at $1.35 per share.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares dropped 21.4% to close at $30.15 after jumping over 55% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 20.7% to close at $3.80. Aurora Mobile recently reported a partnership with a global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer to deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: CRHM) dipped 19.7% to close at $2.20 after the company issued a customer update. The company said its largest customer, United Digestive, does not intend to renew its professional services agreements.
- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) fell 19.2% to close at $9.70 after the company announced the sale of 15.4 MW of solar assets in Romania. Strength also potentially related to passage of a US stimulus, which included clean energy provisions such as tax credit extensions.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dipped 18.5% to close at $3.84. TuanChe released quarterly earnings last week.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dipped 17.1% to close at $27.48 after climbing 31% on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald yesterday initiated coverage on Graybug Vision with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS) declined 15.9% to close at $110.79 after jumping over 38% on Tuesday.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 15.2% to close at $52.59 fter BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $50 price target.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 14.2% to close at $101.66 after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and announced a price target of $77 per share.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 14% to close at $2.88 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 13.6% to close at $9.16. Vuzix recently entered into a supply agreement for ongoing business with one of the largest general merchandise retailers in the US, as well as received an initial deployment order for M400 Smart Glasses.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) dropped 13.3% to close at $1.82 after the company reported pricing of $10 million public offering.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) dipped 12.3% to close at $3.20.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 12.1% to close at $4.22 after climbing 40% on Tuesday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 12% to close at $2.20.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 11.8% to close at $6.03. MoneyGram reported a 5-year extension to its partnership with Canada Post.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dipped 10.7% to close at $15.03 after the company announced Wednesday that it's ending its collaboration with Republic Services.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) dipped 10.4% to close at $5.18.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 9.3% to close at $1.27.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 9.1% to close at $3.8650 after the company announced the pre-specified primary endpoint in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating poziotinib was not met in cohort 3.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 8.4% to close at $6.08 as the company priced its underwritten public offering of 3,529,411 shares at $5.10 per share.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 6.5% to close at $8.44 after the company announced that the FDA has notified Neurocrine Biosciences that it has placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of NBIb-1817.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas