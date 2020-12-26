10 Of 2020's Top Performing IPOs

The year 2020 has brought new investors to the stock market and also seen the most companies go public since 2014.

Here is a look at 10 of the top performing IPOS in 2020.

Airbnb: One of the most anticipated IPOs of 2020 was Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB). The company, which offers a platform for users to rent homes typically for vacation stays, offered shares at $68. Shares more than doubled in their debut in December. Shares traded as high as $168.25 in their first two weeks of trading and ended last week at $154.84.

Berkeley Lights: Cell biology company Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) offered shares at $22 for its IPO. Shares of the company traded at $103.38 at the end of the week, representing a strong return for investors who got into this name in its July debut.

Related Link: How Unity Software Could Surpass Autodesk In 5 Years

BigCommerce Holdings: Software-as-a-service company BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) helps power ecommerce stores for companies. The company had one of the largest IPO pops by a technology company in the first half of the year. Shares priced at $24 traded over $70 in their first day of trading. Shares of BigCommerce hit highs of $141 in August.

C3.ai: SaaS company C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) marries artificial intelligence with enterprise software. The company offered shares at a price point of $42, which was higher than its original range of $30 to $33. Shares traded at $161.00 at the end of the week, providing a nice return for anyone who invested at the company’s market debut earlier this month.

CureVac: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is working on treatments for four types of cancer as well as a COVID-19 vaccine. The company priced shares at $16 in its IPO. Shares now trade at $101.73, and the company has a market cap of $17 billion.

Lemonade Inc: Insurance company Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) raised $319 million with an IPO that saw shares priced at $29. Shares rocketed in their first day of trading and closed up 140%. Shares of Lemonade currently trade at $125.11, making the company one of the best performing IPOs of the year.

Nkarta Inc: Pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) had a strong debut. Shares tripled on their opening day, going from the $18 pricing to as high as $58. Shares now trade at $69.17.

Palantir: In September, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) completed a highly anticipated debut on the markets. The company went public via a direct listing. Shares priced at $7.25 and traded below $11 for nearly two months. Shares of Palantir now trade at $27.75, making the stock one of the best performing 2020 new listings.

Snowflake: In September, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had one of the largest IPOs ever for a software stock. Shares priced at $120. Shares traded over 100% higher in their market debut. Shares of Snowflake now trade at $323.04.

Unity: More than $1 billion was raised by Unity Software (NYSES: U) in its 2020 IPO. The company, which helps companies create video games, priced shares at $52. Shares saw an opening day rally of 44%. Since then, shares have rocketed higher, now trading for $164.92.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay.