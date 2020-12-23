Market Overview

Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2020 3:29pm   Comments
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $182 to $201.

Walt Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

Disney recently reorganized into four segments with one new segment: direct-to-consumer and international. The new segment includes the two announced OTT offerings, ESPN+ and the Disney SVOD service. The plan also combines two segments, parks and resorts and consumer products, into one.

Disney shares were trading up 2.64% at $174.95 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $179.45 and a 52-week low of $79.07.

