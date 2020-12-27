Market Overview

Vineyard And Panoramic Views: Real Estate In Bel Air Going For $10.9M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2020 1:08pm   Comments
Located in Bel Air on the western side of Los Angeles, deep in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, lies a property on sale for $10.9 million.

The 14,586 square-feet property is at 10535 Vestone Way in Los Angeles.

This estate has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and is divided into three structures:

The main house is spread over 12,786 square feet. Its three levels have ceilings that are 12 to 18-feet tall.

The guest house is spread over 1,200 square feet.

The staff quarters has a three-car garage, gym and office spread over 600 square feet.

The property is surrounded by a green belt, vineyard, canyon and panoramic views reminiscent of Italy.

It is located a mile from the Bel Air Hotel and hot spots for locals and international visitors. 

