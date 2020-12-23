60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares jumped 167% to $2.1497 after the company announced it will convene its Meeting of Stockholders on Dec. 23 to modify a proposal, decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue. Ocugen shares jumped around 174% on Tuesday after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 84.2% to $0.7290 after the company signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares jumped 58.7% to $20.79 after dropping 19% on Tuesday. Scopus Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) jumped 47.6% to $0.3690 after declining more than 3% on Tuesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) climbed 47% to $0.63 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics, on Monday, reported the FDA permission for study to proceed under its investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) surged 44% to $25.31 following its CEO’s appearance on CNBC.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 35.8% to $4.3890. The strength appears to be in reaction to reports of Apple working on a self-driving EV. Foresight's technology can be used in autonomous vehicles.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) surged 31.3% to $1.43. Phoenix New Media, earlier during the month, reported renewal of trademark license agreements with Phoenix TV.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 25.9% to $9.93 after the company said it proposed a $250 million Australian distribution agreement for Tembo light electric vehicles.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares jumped 25% to $16.70. Perion Network, earlier during the month, raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares gained 24.3% to $0.3895 after the company reported listing transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market and an additional 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 22.3% to $2.25 after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 22% to $7.74.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 18.8% to $4.16. GTT, earlier during the month, named Donna Franato as CFO.
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) surged 18.3% to $19.65.
- Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 17.7% to $4.6241 after the company's Canonic subsidiary signed a commercial agreement with medical cannabis cultivator, Telcann.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 16.2% to $31.54. Needham, on Monday, added the stock to its Conviction List and raised its price target from $18 to $30.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) gained 15.7% to $18.51.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) surged 15.1% to $4.8938.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares rose 15% to $5.97.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) jumped 14.8% to $4.17 after the company announced a cooperation agreement with GAC AION New Energy Automobile to 'explore and collaborate on business opportunities in the in-car audio market.'
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 15% to $23.60. R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 14.2% to $11.25. Village Farms' Pure Sunfarms, last week, reported a partnership with White Rabbit OG for cannabis edibles.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 14.2% to $3.8598 after declining over 45% on Tuesday. The stock surged on Monday after the company on Friday reported results for the first half of 2020.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 14.2% to $8.78.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 14.1% to $8.24 after the company submitted Emergency Use Authorization Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares gained 14.1% to $25.69 after the company reported that SPN-812 exhibited positive topline results in its Phase III study for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) gained 13.5% to $4.12.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares gained 13.3% to $12.16 after surging around 15% on Tuesday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 13.2% to $2.1050. Energous, on Tuesday, named current board director Dan Fairfax as chairman of the board.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) rose 13% to $7.81.
- ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) rose 12.8% to $13.53 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 12.7% to $21.93. GameStop shares jumped 25% on Tuesday on continued strength after RC Ventures on Monday increased its stake in the company and said it was having discussions with the board.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 11.5% to $3.7450. Mustang Bio and City of Hope reported the initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of MB-101 to treat leptomeningeal brain tumors.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 11.2% to $3.1250 after climbing 38% on Tuesday.
- Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) gained 10.6% to $2.49 after the company announced the commencement of a tender offer to acquire Class A shares and ADSs for $1.70/Class A share or $2.55/ADS.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 9.8% to $0.6271. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said it has acquired the exclusive license to the University of Geneva's technology for using oxytocin to treat insulin resistance and related syndromes, including obesity, from privately held Katana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) rose 8.5% to $15.00. Colonnade Acquisition shares climbed 37% on Tuesday after Ouster announced it will go public through a merger with Colonnade.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 8.4% to $0.33 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 8.4% to $8.89 after jumping 38% on Tuesday. On Monday, Clean Energy Fuels expanded a partnership with Total. A 50/50 joint venture will be created to develop carbon-negative renewable natural gas production facilities.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) rose 7.2% to $71.15 after the company and LG Electronics announced a joint venture to manufacture e-motors, inverters and on board chargers for EVs.
- Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) climbed 4.7% to $21.76 after National Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $35 price target.
- Safe T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 4.1% to $1.27 after the company announced the launch of secure remote access managed security service with Fujitsu Technology in Portugal.
Losers
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares dipped 31.1% to $1.90 after the company priced a $24.5 million offering at $1.35 per share.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: CRHM) fell 22.8% to $2.0890 after the company issued a customer update. The company said its largest customer, United Digestive, does not intend to renew its professional services agreements.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 22.8% to $7.15. MicroVision shares jumped over 60% on Tuesday after a new patent was issued to the company that covers “scanning 3D imaging device with power control using multiple wavelengths.”
- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) fell 18% to $9.84 after the company announced the sale of 15.4 MW of solar assets in Romania.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 15.3% to $34.79 after dropping over 22% on Tuesday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 14.8% to $5.66 as the company priced its underwritten public offering of 3,529,411 shares at $5.10 per share.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dropped 13.7% to $2.89 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 11.7% to $4.24 after climbing 40% on Tuesday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) declined 11.6% to $5.11.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS) fell 11.3% to $116.83 after jumping over 38% on Tuesday.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 11% to $8.03 after the company announced that the FDA has notified Neurocrine Biosciences that it has placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of NBIb-1817.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) fell 10.7% to $29.59 after climbing 31% on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald yesterday initiated coverage on Graybug Vision with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 10% to $6.15. MoneyGram reported a 5-year extension to its partnership with Canada Post.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dipped 9.7% to $15.20 after the company announced Wednesday that it's ending its collaboration with Republic Services.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) fell 8% to $35.30 after jumping over 55% on Tuesday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 7.6% to $3.9318 after the company announced the pre-specified primary endpoint in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating poziotinib was not met in cohort 3.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 6.4% to $1.31.
