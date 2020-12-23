Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom Wants To Launch Email, Calendar Service: Reports
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 11:15am   Comments
Share:
Zoom Wants To Launch Email, Calendar Service: Reports

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is looking to expand beyond its core video conferencing service and offer an email and calendar service, The Information first reported Wednesday.

What Happened: Zoom has been quietly working on an email product that could advance to the testing phase in 2021, according to The Verge. It's unclear how advanced Zoom is on the calendar portion of the new suite.

Related Link: Short Sellers Fleeing Netflix, Alphabet And Other Tech Stocks Heading Into 2021

Why It's Important: Zoom looks to be playing catchup with industry giants that already offer a wide bundle of worker productivity tools, according to The Verge. Most notably, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is known for its Office 365 platform along with calendar and email tools and videoconferencing through Teams.

Zoom would also be up against a notable competitor in Google. The Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit has dominated the email market over the years with its Gmail platform that also has integrated calendar and videoconferencing tools.

What's Next: According to The Information, Zoom's expansion is based in part on job openings for skills that don't necessarily fit in with its core products. For example, a job posting is looking for employees to work on "exciting chat features."

Shares of Zoom were down nearly 6% on Wednesday following the reports.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Short Sellers Fleeing Netflix, Alphabet And Other Tech Stocks Heading Into 2021
Survivorship Bias May Be Tricking You Into Taking Too Many Investing Risks
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
A Look Into Zoom Video's Price Over Earnings
Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Zoom, Nike, Bank Of America Or Airbnb?
Looking Into Zoom Video Communications's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Email Gmail The Information The Verge VideoconferencingNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com