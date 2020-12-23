Market Overview

Insider Sells Tyme Technologies Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 11:33am   Comments
A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, December 23 showed that Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) at an average price of $1.15. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Tyme Technologies Inc. to 25,018,546 shares. Shares of Tyme Technologies traded flat from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

