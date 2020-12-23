Market Overview

Merck's Debt Overview

December 23, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) fell by 3.70% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Merck & Co has.

Merck & Co's Debt

According to the Merck & Co’s most recent financial statement as reported on November 5, 2020, total debt is at $28.74 billion, with $26.32 billion in long-term debt and $2.42 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.36 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $21.39 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Merck & Co’s $89.80 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.32. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

