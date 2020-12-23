40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 75.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares jumped around 174% on Tuesday after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 61.7% to $0.64 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health shares climbed 16% on Tuesday after the company reported voting results from special meeting of stockholders. The company said it is not implementing a reverse split at this time.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 40% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after declining more than 3% on Tuesday.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 36.4% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 33.1% to $0.5706 in pre-market trading after climbing around 18% on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics, on Monday, reported the FDA permission for study to proceed under its investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) gained 31.8% to $17.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 19% on Tuesday. Scopus Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares rose 24.3% to $27.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported that SPN-812 exhibited positive topline results in its Phase III study for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 21.2% to $0.3797 in pre-market trading after the company reported listing transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market and an additional 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 20.9% to $32.80 in pre-market trading. Needham, on Monday, added the stock to its Conviction List and raised its price target from $18 to $30.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) rose 20.7% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 19% to $9.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Tuesday. On Monday, Clean Energy Fuels expanded a partnership with Total. A 50/50 joint venture will be created to develop carbon-negative renewable natural gas production facilities.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 17.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading. Energous, on Tuesday, named current board director Dan Fairfax as chairman of the board.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 11.6% to $8.06 in pre-market trading after the company submitted Emergency Use Authorization Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 9.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 45% on Tuesday. The stock surged on Monday after the company on Friday reported results for the first half of 2020.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 9.2% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 8.4% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) rose 8.2% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 7.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. Express, earlier during the month, reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) rose 7.4% to $14.85 in pre-market trading. Colonnade Acquisition shares climbed 37% on Tuesday after Ouster announced it will go public through a merger with Colonnade.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 6.9% to $20.80 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares jumped 25% on Tuesday on continued strength after RC Ventures on Monday increased its stake in the company and said it was having discussions with the board.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 6.8% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said it has acquired the exclusive license to the University of Geneva's technology for using oxytocin to treat insulin resistance and related syndromes, including obesity, from privately held Katana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 6.3% to $3.57in pre-market trading. Mustang Bio and City of Hope reported the initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of MB-101 to treat leptomeningeal brain tumors.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 6.3% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Tuesday.
- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) rose 5.7% to $52.83 in pre-market trading. Freedom Holding shares climbed around 10% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to acquire Prime Executions, Inc.
Losers
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 48.2% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. Phoenix New Media, earlier during the month, reported renewal of trademark license agreements with Phoenix TV.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 19.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading as the company priced its underwritten public offering of 3,529,411 shares at $5.10 per share.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 15.6% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Jupiter Wellness, on Tuesday, said it completed patient enrollment in clinical study of novel cannabidoil lotion JW-100 for the treatment of eczema.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 14.6% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals said the FDA has agreed to the submission of an NDA for poziotinib for non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 11.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) fell 8.5% to $35.12 in pre-market trading after jumping over 55% on Tuesday.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares fell 8.4% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) fell 7.9% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, announced the acquisition of Panoptes Pharma.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 7.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 38% on Tuesday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 7.5% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Yunhong CTI, on Tuesday, said it installed second production machine to expand production capacity by 28%.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 7.2% to $3.34 in pre-market trading. Bellicum Pharma, earlier during the month, reported enrollment of first patient in Phase 1/2 trial of BPX-603.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 6.7% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. Hudson Capital shares climbed over 17% on Tuesday after the company announced its merger partner, FreightHub, expects to report record revenue for Dec. 2020 and said the company is on track to increase revenue at least 100% in 2020.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 5.7% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 5.1% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Tuesday. The company last week reported FY20 results.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS) fell 4.7% to $125.00 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Tuesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 4.3% to $120.48 in pre-market trading after the stock surged sharply this year amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism.
