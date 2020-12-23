88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares surged 173.9% to close at $0.8052 on Tuesday after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop COVAXIN whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for the US market.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 60.7% to close at $9.27 after gaining over 14% on Monday.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares climbed 55.9% to close at $38.36 on Tuesday after jumping over 60% on Monday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares surged 50.2% to close at $4.79 after the company reported a partnership with a global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer to deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) surged 49.5% to close at $6.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported at-the-market $7 million investment by fundamental investor Acorn Bioventures.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) surged 39.9% to close at $4.80.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) gained 39.6% to close at $17.66 after the company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) surged 38.8% to close at $131.67 after climbing over 28% on Monday.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 38.1% to close at $8.20.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 37.8% to close at $2.81.
- Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) gained 37.2% to close at $13.83. Colonnade Acquisition is valuing lidar technology startup Ouster Inc at $1.9 billion in a merger deal, Reuters reported. Outster plans to go public through the merger deal that could be announced as soon as Tuesday.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares gained 35.2% to close at $3.19 after the company disclosed that it has entered the EV market through a 20% stake in Nevo Motors.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) surged 33.6% to close at $7.88. UP Fintech Holding, earlier during the month, said it engaged KPMG as its independent registered public accounting firm.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 32.7% to close at $14.65. Riot Blockchain purchased additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) climbed 31.1% to close at $33.16. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graybug Vision with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 30.6% to close at $6.79.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) climbed 29.8% to close at $2.79.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) climbed 29.1% to close at $12.37 after the company announced it is expanding its product suite to add borrowing and lending facilities.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 28.9% to close at $48.49 after the company signed a long-term agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to own and operate charging stations across the health network's locations.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) gained 28.9% to close at $6.70 after climbing 22% on Monday. Elys Game Technology’s CEO, last week, purchased 58,000 shares in the open market.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 26.3% to close at $17.05 after jumping 31% on Monday.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) jumped 26.3% to close at $12.00. ReneSola, on Monday, announced it was awarded 38 solar utility projects in Poland with capacity of 1 MW for each.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) gained 26% to close at $45.35.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares climbed 25.3% to close at $62.00. FuboTV shares surged 26% on Monday after Axios reported the company is considering exclusive sports content deals.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) surged 25.3% to close at $19.46 on continued strength after RC Ventures on Monday increased its stake in the company and said it was having discussions with the board.
- InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) gained 25.3% to close at $18.67.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) jumped 24.4% to close at $30.49. PubMatic, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) gained 24% to close at $19.30.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 23.2% to close at $3.40 after gaining 20% on Monday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 23.1% to close at $17.75. Inseego, last week, unveiled new 5G fixed wireless access portfolio.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) jumped 23% to close at $18.27.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 22.7% to close at $5.40.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) climbed 22% to close at $25.71 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) gained 22% to close at $57.94.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares jumped 21.5% to close at $13.97 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) rose 21.5% to close at $3.56 as investors weigh news of a new Covid strain in the UK.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) surged 21.3% to close at $11.35.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) jumped 20.9% to close at $68.38 after Wedbush initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $80 price target.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 20.4% to close at $3.19. Ocean Power Technologies, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) jumped 20.3% to close at $12.04 after the company issued strong preliminary Q3 EPS guidance.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) surged 20% to close at $2.76. Ampion, last week, demonstrated safety in COVID-19 patients and initiated global clinical trial for intravenous Ampion treatment.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) surged 19.7% to close at $20.66. DermTech, last week, reported topline results from TRUST study.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares jumped 19.4% to close at $10.60 after the company entered into a supply agreement for ongoing business with one of the largest general merchandise retailers in the US, as well as received an initial deployment order for M400 Smart Glasses.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) gained 19.4% to close at $58.03.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) gained 18.9% to close at $17.94 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares gained 18.8% to close at $6.46 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 18.4% to close at $3.35.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) shares rose 18.3% to close at $53.46.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) surged 18.3% to close at $6.74. AVCT, earlier during the month, named Michael Dennis as new COO.
- PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) shares rose 18.2% to close at $14.99 as the company’s stockholders approved business combination with Porch.Com.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 17.9% to close at $25.70 as the company reported additional 1,000 unit ASIC bitcoin miner order for January delivery.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 16.4% to close at $47.84. Upstart, last week, priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) gained 15.5% to close at $17.26.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) climbed 15.3% to close at $2.57 after the company and Stagwell Media LP agreed to combine their respective businesses.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) surged 14.6% to close at $10.74.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) gained 14.5% to close at $21.75.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped 14.1% to close at $183.73 after the company announced its Board of Directors has approved a plan to spin-off its full stake in Vimeo.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 12.3% to close at $4.47 after the company completed the manufacturing scale-up of REQORSA immunogene therapy.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 11.7% to close at $161.21 after the company agreed to purchase fitness equipment maker Precor for $420 million.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 11.5% to close at $57.17. Bayer and Veracyte reported a precision oncology collaboration in thyroid cancer.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) gained 11.6% to close at $10.30 after declining 18% on Monday.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 10.9% to close at $27.38. Velodyne Lidar shares jumped 23% on Monday on reports Apple is targeting EV production and is expected to partner with outside Lidar companies for some sensors.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) climbed 10.4% to close at $22.40 after Blackstone Delta Lower Holdings disclosed an 8.4% active stake in the company.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 7.1% to close at $5.15.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) rose 6.4% to close at $36.81 as the company raised its guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA of $71 million to $76 million, versus prior forecast of $52 million to $62 million.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained 4.5% to close at $10.33. Triterras shares climbed 17% on Monday after the company said its CEO would buy shares of the stock.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.9% to close at $131.88 following reports suggesting the company could enter the self-driving vehicle industry.
Losers
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares dipped 49.3% to close at $1.39 on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary top-line results for its pivotal Phase 3 DOM-INNATE trial evaluating SGX942 in the treatment of severe oral mucositis, or SOM, in patients with head and neck cancer receiving chemoradiation. The primary endpoint of median duration of SOM did not achieve the pre-specified criterion for statistical significance, although biological activity was observed with a 56% reduction in the median duration of SOM from 18 days in the placebo group to 8 days in the SGX942 treatment group, it added.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) tumbled 45.7% to close at $3.38. China Customer Relations Centers shares gained over 25% on Monday as the company reported a rise in earnings and sales for the first half of the year.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 39% to close at $1.30 after the company reported pricing of $4 million direct offering of ADSs.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 30.5% to close at $2.44.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) declined 25.6% to close at $1.89 after the company disclosed a proposed public offering.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) declined 22.6% to close at $41.06 after declining 32% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dropped 19.1% to close at $13.10. Scopus Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 15.3% to close at $7.47. Ra Medical Systems, last week, announced transfer of listing to NYSE American.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell 15% to close at $2.10 after declining over 14% on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported the FDA approval of IND application for its brain cancer drug candidate berubicin.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) dropped 13.1% to close at $18.90. Nisun International reported a strategic collaboration agreement with Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) dropped 13.1% to close at $7.12.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 12.4% to close at $2.82.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares declined 11.8% to close at $3.28. Mannkind and Vertice, last week, announced plans to co-promote Thyquidity™ (Levothyroxine Sodium) oral solution.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NASDAQ: DS) fell 10.5% to close at $2.82.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 9.7% to close at $1.95 after surging 23% on Monday. The company last week reported FY20 results.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 8.8% to close at $0.9301 after climbing over 18% on Monday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) declined 8.6% to close at $7.59 after the company provided an update on its galidesivir program.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) fell 8.2% to close at $66.36 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 7.1% to close at $0.4019 after declining over 5% on Monday. Exela Technologies, last week, secured term loan of $145 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 6.7% to close at $7.14.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) fell 5.3% to close at $3.22.
