Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders are likely to slow to a 0.6% rise in November following a 1.3% gain in October.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New unemployment claims are expected to decline slightly to 875,000 in the December 19 week from 885,000 in the prior week.
- Data on personal income and consumption expenditures for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income dropping 0.3% percent in November, while personal consumption expenditures might decline 0.2%.
- The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for October is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is estimated to rise 0.5% in October.
- Data on new home sales for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new home sales slowing to a 989,000 annual rate in November.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is likely to decline slightly to 81 in December from preliminary reading of 81.4.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 12:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets