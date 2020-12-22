Apple Added More Gains In A Day On EV Rumors Than GM's Entire Valuation

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares surged 2.85% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after a Reuters report said the Cupertino-based company planned to launch electric vehicles in 2024.

The iPhone maker added about $62.05 billion to its valuation in the day on Tuesday’s close. This is higher than General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) — which has been making automobiles for over a century — entire market valuation of $58.5 billion.

Apple’s total market valuation is around $2.24 trillion.

General Motors shares closed 0.75% lower at $40.90 on Tuesday amid overall weakness in auto stocks over Apple’s planned entry.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its shares take a 1.46% hit as well, closing at $640.34.

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster and CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer, at least, are pitching Apple as a prime competitor to upend the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker’s crown, if the consumer electronics company’s reported EV plans materialize.

Among other EV makers, Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) plunged 2.8% at $47.58 on Tuesday. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) shares dipped 4% at $45.05 and Li Auto Inc. (NYSE: LI) tanked 4.78% at $31.29.

Related Link: Tesla Vs. Apple EV Battle Heats Up: Elon Musk Says Tim Cook Refused To Meet During Model 3's 'Darkest Days'

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy: Joe deSousa via Wikimedia