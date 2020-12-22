Clean Energy Fuels Lands 2 New Deals, Could Also Benefit From New Administration

Renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) has been making headlines in December with new deals with leading energy companies. The company could also benefit from a Biden administration that's putting a huge emphasis on clean energy.

What Happened: On Monday, Clean Energy Fuels expanded a partnership with Total SE (NYSE: TOT). A 50/50 joint venture will be created to develop carbon-negative renewable natural gas production facilities.

The deal with Total, who is the company's largest shareholder, also includes funding for building additional downstream RNG fueling infrastructure.

Total will provide $50 million to the joint venture and Clean Energy Fuels will provide $30 million. Total will provide Clean Energy Fuels with an additional $65 million in credit support, which includes contracted RNG fueling infrastructure.

Clean Energy Fuels also signed a deal with BP (NYSE: BP) to make more carbon-negative fuel available for transportation. The deal calls for Clean Energy Fuels to develop, own and operate new RNG facilities at dairies and other agriculture facilities. BP will provide $50 million to the company for its efforts.

Why It’s Important: Clean Energy Fuels is the largest provider of RNG in the United States and Canada. The company plans on having its Redeem branded RNG replace its entire fueling infrastructure by 2025.

Clean Energy Fuels can deliver Redeem through a network of 540 fueling stations. Redeem was the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel. Redeem reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 70% and up to 300% making it a negative carbon fuel.

The company also applauded the passage of the Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress. This extends a credit of $0.50 per gallon of fuel using RNG through 2021, which could help Clean Energy Fuels extend or land new deals.

CLNE Price Action: Shares of Clean Energy Fuels closed up 38% to $8.20 on Tuesday. Shares are up over 150% year-to-date.