2 Chainz Uses Tesla Giveaway To Get Out The Vote

The Senate runoff election Jan. 5 in Georgia is considered incredibly important, as it could lead to the Democrats taking control of the Senate — in addition to the House of Representatives majority and Joe Biden in the White House.

Rapper 2 Chainz is using a unique incentive to get out the vote in the state.

What Happened: 2 Chainz partnered with Global Citizen for HeadCount.

The Vote With 2 Chainz campaign gives Georgian residents an entry in a giveaway for a Tesla Model 3 to people who sign up for mail-in ballots or check their voter registration.

The Standard Range Plus Model 3 is the least expensive Model 3 from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), with a starting price of $37,990.

Why It’s Important: 2 Chainz has a strong social media following with over 4 million and 9 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, respectively, and is well-known in the music industry.

Tesla itself could benefit from the Democrats taking control of the Senate.

Biden is seen as a supporter of the push for electric vehicles. Having Democrat control of the Senate could help new laws surrounding EVs reach his desk.

Electrek points out that a Democrat-controlled Senate could remove or issue a new version of the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases.

Tesla and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) no longer qualify for all the credits due to passing the 200,000 sales milestone.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla lost 1.46% Tuesday, closing at $640.34. Shares are up over 675% in 2020.

