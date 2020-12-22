Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Chainz Uses Tesla Giveaway To Get Out The Vote
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2020 4:54pm   Comments
Share:
2 Chainz Uses Tesla Giveaway To Get Out The Vote

The Senate runoff election Jan. 5 in Georgia is considered incredibly important, as it could lead to the Democrats taking control of the Senate — in addition to the House of Representatives majority and Joe Biden in the White House. 

Rapper 2 Chainz is using a unique incentive to get out the vote in the state. 

What Happened: 2 Chainz partnered with Global Citizen for HeadCount.

The Vote With 2 Chainz campaign gives Georgian residents an entry in a giveaway for a Tesla Model 3 to people who sign up for mail-in ballots or check their voter registration.

The Standard Range Plus Model 3 is the least expensive Model 3 from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), with a starting price of $37,990.

Why It’s Important: 2 Chainz has a strong social media following with over 4 million and 9 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, respectively, and is well-known in the music industry.

Tesla itself could benefit from the Democrats taking control of the Senate.

Biden is seen as a supporter of the push for electric vehicles. Having Democrat control of the Senate could help new laws surrounding EVs reach his desk. 

Electrek points out that a Democrat-controlled Senate could remove or issue a new version of the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases.

Tesla and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) no longer qualify for all the credits due to passing the 200,000 sales milestone.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla lost 1.46% Tuesday, closing at $640.34. Shares are up over 675% in 2020.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Vs. Apple EV Battle Heats Up: Elon Musk Says Tim Cook Refused To Meet During Model 3's 'Darkest Days'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
CNBC Traders Weigh In On Apple's Self-Driving Vehicle Potential
Pandemic Made This Fintech ETF Fabulous. The Phenomenon Will Continue.
Watch This Teaser Video From Ford Showing Electric F-150 Playing In Snow With Mustang Mach E
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2 Chainz electric vehicles EVs Joe BidenNews Politics Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com