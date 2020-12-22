Market Overview

Amazon Opening Three San Antonio Facilities
FreightWaves  
December 22, 2020 2:44pm   Comments
Amazon Opening Three San Antonio Facilities

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Tuesday it will open two fulfillment centers and a delivery station in San Antonio.

The three facilities will bring "over 1,500 new full-time jobs" to San Antonio, said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "We're thrilled to be able to continue our growth throughout the San Antonio area."

The three new facilities are:

  • 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center, where employees will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger items, scheduled to open in 2021.
  • 750,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center, where employees will pick, pack and ship smaller items, scheduled to open in 2022. 
  • 350,000-square-foot delivery station. Packages will be transported to delivery stations from fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. It is scheduled to open in 2021.

Amazon Inc. has been on a building boom in Texas since the pandemic started. Since June, Amazon has announced or opened 10 fulfillment centers or delivery stations across the Lone Star State.

Since 2010, Amazon has also created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested about $17 billion.

With the addition of the facilities in San Antonio, Amazon will have 22 fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as 13 delivery stations across Texas.

2020 has been wild ride for Tesla

Three new multimodal hubs for Texas

104 laid off as Texas trucking firm shuts down 

