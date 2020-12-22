Why Etsy, Shopify, RealReal Are Trading Higher Today

On Tuesday, a number of e-commerce stocks were trading higher amid rising COVID-19 cases as well as holiday season sales, which are all positive catalysts for e-commerce.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is a retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform.

Etsy’s stock traded up 2.94% at $194.77 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $198.50 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario.

Shopify’s stock traded up 6.51% at $1,272.83. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,272.83 and a 52-week low of $305.30.

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) provides an online marketplace for authenticated, and consigned luxury goods. It offers goods in multiple categories including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art.

The RealReal’s stock traded up 9.72% at $21.45 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.03 and a 52-week low of $5.