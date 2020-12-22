61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares jumped 202% to $74.37 after jumping over 60% on Monday.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares jumped 82.7% to $0.5372 after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop COVAXIN whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for the US market.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares surged 50.3% to $3.5481 after the company disclosed that it has entered the EV market through a 20% stake in Nevo Motors.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares gained 47.3% to $4.70 after the company reported a partnership with a global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer to deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience.
- Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) climbed 43.8% to $14.49. Colonnade Acquisition is valuing lidar technology startup Ouster Inc at $1.9 billion in a merger deal, Reuters reported. Outster plans to go public through the merger deal that could be announced as soon as Tuesday.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) climbed 36.5% to $17.26 after the company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) gained 32% to $3.87 as investors weigh news of a new Covid strain in the UK.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) climbed 31.7% to $125.01 after climbing over 28% on Monday.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 24% to $4.935 after the company completed the manufacturing scale-up of REQORSA immunogene therapy.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) surged 23.6% to $31.25. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graybug Vision with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) jumped 23% to $16.57 after jumping 31% on Monday.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) gained 23% to $25.94 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) surged 23% to $11.35 after declining 18% on Monday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 21.6% to $18.89 on continued strength after RC Ventures on Monday increased its stake in the company and said it was having discussions with the board.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 20.9% to $29.83. Velodyne Lidar shares jumped 23% on Monday on reports Apple is targeting EV production and is expected to partner with outside Lidar companies for some sensors.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) jumped 20.4% to $6.26 after climbing 22% on Monday. Elys Game Technology’s CEO, last week, purchased 58,000 shares in the open market.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 20% to $2.58.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 19.3% to $6.89 after gaining over 14% on Monday.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares rose 19.3% to $6.49 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) surged 19% to $17.70.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) gained 18.8% to $4.0750.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) surged 18.1% to $42.50.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 17.6% to $17.74 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 17.6% to $12.98. Riot Blockchain purchased additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 17.3% to $6.97.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) gained 16.9% to $59.98. Bayer and Veracyte reported a precision oncology collaboration in thyroid cancer.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) jumped 16.3% to $4.9801. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported at-the-market $7 million investment by fundamental investor Acorn Bioventures.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) surged 16% to $2.3716.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) surged 16% to $17.33.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped 16% to $10.91.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares rose 15.8% to $57.32. FuboTV shares surged 26% on Monday after Axios reported the company is considering exclusive sports content deals.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) surged 14.4% to $21.74.
- Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) gained 14.1% to $12.20 after the company announced the data from its OncoPLEX Intra-Tumoral Cancer Therapy Program showed improved overall survival and significantly less tumor recurrence.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 13.3% to $6.69. UP Fintech Holding, earlier during the month, said it engaged KPMG as its independent registered public accounting firm.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) gained 13.3% to $182.50 after the company announced its Board of Directors has approved a plan to spin-off its full stake in Vimeo.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 13% to $163.20 after the company agreed to purchase fitness equipment maker Precor for $420 million.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 13% to $2.52 after the company and Stagwell Media LP agreed to combine their respective businesses.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 11% to $3.0413 after gaining 20% on Monday.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) climbed 11% to $10.97. Triterras shares climbed 17% on Monday after the company said its CEO would buy shares of the stock.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 9.4% to $5.26.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) gained 8% to $21.88 after Blackstone Delta Lower Holdings disclosed an 8.4% active stake in the company.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) rose 7.6% to $37.22 as the company raised its guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA of $71 million to $76 million, versus prior forecast of $52 million to $62 million.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 3.4% to $132.57 following reports suggesting the company could enter the self-driving vehicle industry.
Losers
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares tumbled 52.6% to $1.30 after the company announced preliminary top-line results for its pivotal Phase 3 DOM-INNATE trial evaluating SGX942 in the treatment of severe oral mucositis, or SOM, in patients with head and neck cancer receiving chemoradiation. The primary endpoint of median duration of SOM did not achieve the pre-specified criterion for statistical significance, although biological activity was observed with a 56% reduction in the median duration of SOM from 18 days in the placebo group to 8 days in the SGX942 treatment group, it added.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 39.2% to $1.2950 after the company reported pricing of $4 million direct offering of ADSs.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) fell 38.8% to $3.8050. China Customer Relations Centers shares gained over 25% on Monday as the company reported a rise in earnings and sales for the first half of the year.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 23.6% to $1.94 after the company disclosed a proposed public offering.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 19.9% to $42.50 after declining 32% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dipped 15.6% to $2.96.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) dropped 14.5% to $2.11 after declining over 14% on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported the FDA approval of IND application for its brain cancer drug candidate berubicin.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 13.4% to $18.83. Nisun International reported a strategic collaboration agreement with Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 12.8% to $6.68.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares declined 12.8% to $4.26.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) dipped 11.9% to $2.9923.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 9.8% to $0.3902 after declining over 5% on Monday. Exela Technologies, last week, secured term loan of $145 million.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NASDAQ: DS) dropped 9.5% to $2.85.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) dropped 9.3% to $7.53 after the company provided an update on its galidesivir program.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 9.3% to $1.9598 after surging 23% on Monday. The company last week reported FY20 results.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) fell 8.3% to $66.31 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 7.9% to $0.9399 after climbing over 18% on Monday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 7% to $1.2650.
