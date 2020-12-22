Why BioCryst, VistaGen And Teladoc Are Moving Today

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares are trading higher after Maxim raised its price target on the stock from $3 to $5.

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biotechnology firm. The company is in its clinical stage and engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system.

VistaGen Therapeutics shares were trading up 9.06% at $1.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.55 and a 52-week low of 30 cents.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an In-Line rating and announced a $215 price target.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals.

Teladoc Health shares were trading up 2.47% at $204.77. The stock has a 52-week high of $253 and a 52-week low of $81.30.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are trading lower after the company provided an update on its galidesivir program.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 8.55% at $7.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.99 and a 52-week low of $1.58.