Corona Beer Sales Reportedly Unaffected By Unfortunate Name Association

Marketing executives at Corona beer's parent company Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) were concerned in early 2020 the brand's unfortunate name resemblance with the coronavirus would impact sales, The Wall Street Journal reported.

'Added Layer' Of Pressure: As the coronavirus swept across the world, Constellation's marketing team faced new pressure in how to promote the product in an uncertain environment.

The company also had the "added layer and the pressure" that the virus' name includes "corona," John Alvarado, senior vice president for brand marketing at Constellation's beer division, told WSJ.

Fast forward to December, and Corona sales showed no impact from the unfortunate association. Sales of Corona-branded beer through Dec. 6 were consistent with what the same time in 2019, according to market research firm IRI.

Some Wall Street analysts agree with the data. Cowen's Vivien Azer told WSJ the pandemic didn't result in "any kind of negative impact" on sales.

Trusted Beer Brand: Corona sales held up steady, as the brand offers the familiarity and trust that consumers were looking for, Azer also said.

If consumers are limiting their visits to stores, they are not likely to try a new craft beer they never had before.

"During the early days of the lockdown, consumers gravitated toward large, trusted brands," she said.

Meanwhile, it is business as usual at Constellation HQ. The company plans on running its annual "O Tannenpalm" ad that made its debut in 1990.

"We're an optimistic brand, and this season certainly plays to that, and when you think about all that has gone on this year, I think that message is even more needed," Ann Legan, vice president for Corona brand marketing at Constellation Brands, told WSJ.