42 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares rose 56.4% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partnership with a global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer to deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience.
- Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) rose 38.3% to $13.90 in pre-market trading. Colonnade Acquisition is valuing lidar technology startup Ouster Inc at $1.9 billion in a merger deal, Reuters reported. Outster plans to go public through the merger deal that could be announced as soon as Tuesday.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) rose 37.1% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after climbing 22% on Monday. Elys Game Technology’s CEO, last week, purchased 58,000 shares in the open market.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 36.8% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 34.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company and Stagwell Media LP agreed to combine their respective businesses.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) rose 28% to $31.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Monday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 14.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) rose 14.6% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Monday. Leading BioSciences and Seneca Biopharma, last week, reported a merger in an all-stock transaction.
- Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 13.4% to $10.98 in pre-market trading after the company provided an update on the MT-5111 Phase 1 study.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 12.1% to $5.39 in pre-market trading.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) rose 11.2% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Triterras shares climbed 17% on Monday after the company said its CEO would buy shares of the stock.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 10.4% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 14% on Monday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 10.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. Cemtrex, last week, launched next generation SmartDesk for laptop users.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) rose 9.9% to $1.55 in pre-market trading following a 6% decline on Monday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 9.3% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) rose 9.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with Pro Medical Baltic to be the exclusive distributor for gammaCore Sapphire in Eastern Europe.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares rose 9.2% to $54.00 in pre-market trading. FuboTV shares surged 26% on Monday after Axios reported the company is considering exclusive sports content deals.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares rose 8.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 8.4% to $26.75 in pre-market trading. Velodyne Lidar shares jumped 23% on Monday on reports Apple is targeting EV production and is expected to partner with outside Lidar companies for some sensors.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. HEXO, last week, reported a share consolidation.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 7.4% to $155.04 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to purchase fitness equipment maker Precor for $420 million.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 7.1% to $6.32 in pre-market trading. UP Fintech Holding, earlier during the month, said it engaged KPMG as its independent registered public accounting firm.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) rose 7% to $37.00 in pre-market trading as the company raised its guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects adjusted EBITDA of $71 million to $76 million, versus prior forecast of $52 million to $62 million.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 6.5% to $101.08 in pre-market trading after climbing over 28% on Monday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 4% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported clearance of Taiwan's first IND of non-viral CAR-T for the treatment of relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 18.9% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed public offering.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) fell 15.9% to $60.78 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 11.9% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. Exicure shares gained over 5% on Monday after the company reported issuance of two new U.S. patents and a new patent allowance covering cavrotolimod through 2034.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 11% to $12.02 in pre-market trading.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 10.7% to $0.9110 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Monday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 9.6% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile, last week, announced it received a notice of forgiveness from Western Alliance Bank for the $1.06 million PPP loan.
- Novan, Inc.. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 8.7% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. Novan, on Monday, entered into a Master Services agreement with Catalent to develop intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for COVID-19 program.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 8.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 7.9% to $55.00 in pre-market trading after the company, and VFMCRP, announced topline data from the ACCOLADE clinical study.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 7.9% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Monday. The company last week reported FY20 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 7.7% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after rising more than 5% in the previous session.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 6.4% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday. Exela Technologies, last week, secured term loan of $145 million.
- Fitbit, Inc (NYSE: FIT) fell 6.1% to $6.80 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley last week downgraded Fitbit from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 6% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Phoenix New Media, earlier during the month, reported renewal of trademark license agreements with Phoenix TV.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 5.7% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 5.2% to $15.18 in pre-market trading. NantKwest shares jumped 56% on Monday after the company achieved its primary endpoint in a phase 2/3 cancer trial.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares fell 5% to $4.96 in pre-market trading. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 45% on Monday after the company announced the acquisition of Panoptes Pharma.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas