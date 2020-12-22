82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares surged 60.4% to close at $24.60 on Monday.
- Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) shares jumped 56.1% to close at $16.02 on Monday. ImmunityBio and NantKwest agreed to Merge, creating a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) jumped 49.1% to close at $43.94 on Monday after the company reported its first long-term 900 MHz broadband spectrum lease agreements, covering Ameren’s service territories for 30 years.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares jumped 45.9% to close at $5.21 on Monday after the company announced the acquisition of privately-held Panoptes Pharma, which is developing a small molecule for the treatment of severe eye diseases with a high unmet medical need.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares surged 42.4% to close at $3.83 on Monday after the company announced a $23 million investment from Good Luck Information Technology. The company appointed Mr. Xianfeng Yang as CEO and Mr. Bo Yu as COO.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) jumped 31.3% to close at $13.50 after climbing 29% on Friday..
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares gained 30.3% to close at $3.05 after the company’s board approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights plan.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 30.1% to close at $25.75. EHang 216, last week, received long-term trial flight permit across Austria national airspace.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 29.9% to close at $83.66. Editas Medicine, last week, named Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) rose 28.8% to close at $87.33 after the company announced it would be acquired for $88.75 per share in cash.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) gained 28.7% to close at $94.90.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) climbed 28.4% to close at $5.20 after climbing over 25% on Friday.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares surged 28.3% to close at $42.62 after the company agreed to sell its oncology business for up to $2 billion.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 28% to close at $19.85 after surging over 10% on Friday. Humanigen, last week, reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1 study of Ifabotuzumab in Glioblastoma Multiforme.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) gained 27.6% to close at $19.54.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) shares climbed 27.3% to close at $35.15.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 26.1% to close at $49.48.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 25.7% to close at $6.22 as the company reported a rise in earnings and sales for the first half of the year.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) shares jumped 25.5% to close at $13.21.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) climbed 25.5% to close at $52.77 after Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced plans to acquire the company in a $5 billion deal.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) shares surged 25.5% to close at $41.54. Sigilon Therapeutics, last week, received orphan drug designation for SIG-005 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type I.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 24% to close at $5.07 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $22 price target.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 23.5% to close at $11.50.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares surged 23.2% to close at $89.14.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares rose 23% to close at $24.68 on reports that Apple is targeting EV production and is expected to partner with outside Lidar companies for some sensors.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) surged 22.8% to close at $4.15. QuickLogic, last week, reported the amendment and extension of credit facility.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) rose 22.1% to close at $5.20. Elys Game Technology’s CEO, last week, purchased 58,000 shares in the open market..
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) gained 22% to close at $3.88 after dropping 21% on Friday.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) jumped 21.8% to close at $15.86.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 20% to close at $2.76.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares surged 19.7% to close at $2.86 after the company announced it has optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, SD, and has met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) surged 19.5% to close at $18.85.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares jumped 18.6% to close at $21.80. CleanSpark, last week, reported a FY2020 loss of $0.52 a share.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 17.6% to close at $8.41.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 17.3% to close at $2.54 after Madryn Asset Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares rose 17.3% to close at $35.57.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 17.2% to close at $2.66.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares climbed 17.2% to close at $14.88.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) gained 17.1% to close at $3.22. DAVIDsTEA, last week, swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRIT) jumped 17% to close at $9.89 after the company said its CEO would buy shares of the stock.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) surged 16.9% to close at $160.89 after surging 17% on Friday.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained 16.8% to close at $16.41.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares jumped 16.7% to close at $9.50 after the company announced it was awarded 38 solar utility projects in Poland with capacity of 1 MW for each.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) surged 16.5% to close at $27.85. MINISO Group, on Friday, reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) rose 16.2% to close at $14.18.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 16.1% to close at $3.60.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 15.8% to close at $9.37 as investors weighed news of a new Covid strain in the UK.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 15.3% to close at $71.86. Castle Biosciences recently announced the closing of its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 shares of its common stock and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) climbed 15.1% to close at $25.50 after gaining 9% on Friday. Tattooed Chef, earlier during the month, reported the expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) gained 15.1% to close at $5.87.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares gained 14.4% to close at $3.65.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) climbed 14.1% to close at $2.18 after the company’s drug Ampligen was awarded FDA's orphan drug designation status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) shares climbed 13.7% to close at $16.12 after declining 19% on Friday amid hacking of the company's software.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 13.2% to close at $62.73. SVB Leerink reiterated Intellia Therapeutics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $27 to $61..
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares gained 12.1% to close at $5.10 after climbing around 13% on Friday. SG Blocks, last week, said its sees FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) gained 10.5% to close at $56.54.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 7% to close at $5.24 after the company's phase 3 trial for a cancer treatment met its primary endpoint.
Losers
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares dipped 32% to close at $53.04 on Monday after declining 36% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) declined 24.8% to close at $16.20 after declining over 36% on Friday. Scopus Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dipped 24% to close at $1.74.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) fell 21.8% to close at $3.66 after climbing 51% on Friday.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 18.8% to close at $3.50.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares tumbled 17.9% to close at $9.23 on Monday after dipping over 35% on Friday.
- uniQure N.V.. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 16.2% to close at $38.51 after the gene therapy company announced a setback to its clinical study. uniQure said the FDA has placed its Hemophilia B gene therapy program, including the late-stage HOPE-B study, on clinical hold.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) dropped 14.5% to close at $2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported the FDA approval of IND application for its brain cancer drug candidate berubicin.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares fell 12% to close at $3.82.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) dipped 11.9% to close at $6.45.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 11.7% to close at $7.79 as the company filed a for common stock offering of up to $15 million.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) dropped 11.6% to close at $3.27.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) dipped 11.4% to close at $7.80. Metacrine, last week, reported positive results from Phase 1 trial of MET642.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 11.2% to close at $6.80 as the company filed for potential mixed shelf.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) fell 11.2% to close at $2.62 after the company posted a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) shares fell 11% to close at $44.16.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) fell 10.7% to close at $14.81 after surging over 88% on Friday.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) fell 10.3% to close at $17.09.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares fell 9% to close at $40.01. FibroGen, on Dec. 18, disclosed that the FDA has extended review period of new drug application for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease by three months.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) shares fell 8.9% to close at $15.70 as the company agreed to sell its remaining dry bulk vessels and exit the dry bulk sector during 2021.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 8.6% to close at $2.75 after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares fell 8.3% to close at $12.47. Steelcase, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 7.3% to close at $2.40 after jumping over 26% on Friday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.5% to close at $649.86. The stock has been added to the S&P 500 today. Fears over a new coronavirus strain spreading through Europe could also be weighing the stock down.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 5.6% to close at $13.22 amid decline in oil prices.
