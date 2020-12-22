Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MGM Holdings Of The 'James Bond' Fame Is Up For Sale: WSJ

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 1:16am   Comments
Share:
MGM Holdings Of The 'James Bond' Fame Is Up For Sale: WSJ

Movie Studio MGM Holdings Inc has roped in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and LionTree LLC to aide a sale of its studio business along with its content library, reports the Wall Street Journal.

What Happened: The fabled “James Bond” franchise owner’s shares are traded privately and are valued at close to $5.5 billion, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The studio is reportedly looking beyond Hollywood for investments, eyeing international media companies, special purpose acquisition companies, and even private-equity investors.

Why Does It Matter: For most of the year, movie theatre businesses were forced to operate at a lower capacity due to the pandemic outbreak and lockdown restrictions, whereas over-the-top streaming services gained a higher user engagement.

WSJ noted that MGM’s licensing revenues were the key drivers for the first three quarters of the year and the company received an additional boost from a reduction in marketing expenses.

In 2018, former MGM CEO Gary Barber had plans to offload its studio business to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) for $6 billion, reports the Journal. At the time, the company decided to fire Barber for initiating the unsanctioned discussions, which fell apart soon after his departure.

MGM’s vast content library could prove to be an attractive asset for streaming video-on-demand service providers.

In October, The Hollywood Reporter noted that MGM approached OTT platforms Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Apple TV+ with a $600 million one-year licensing deal for the latest installment of James Bond “No Time To Die —” but the deal did not follow through due to differences in pricing and valuation.

Photo: Courtesy of GlynLowe via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + MS)

Google, Microsoft, Dell Join Facebook In Legal Fight Against Israeli Surveillance Firm NSO
SPAC Colonnade Shoots Up 40% On Report Of Merger Deal With Lidar Startup Ouster
Peloton Looks To Boost US Manufacturing With $420M Precor Acquisition
Despite $38.2B In Losses, Tesla Short Sellers Ramp Up Bearish Bets
Apple Aims To Produce Electric Vehicle In 2024: Report
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: James Bond MGM Holdings Inc The Hollywood Reporter The Wall Street JournalNews Asset Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com