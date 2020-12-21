Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2020 4:57pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced clearance of Taiwan's first IND of non-viral CAR-T for the treatment of relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas.
  • ElectroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher after the company announced an agreement with Pro Medical Baltic to be the exclusive distributor for gammaCore Sapphire in Eastern Europe.
  • Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q4 guidance.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on the MT-5111 Phase 1 study.

Losers

  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering. Terms not disclosed.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower after the company, and VFMCRP, announced topline data from the ACCOLADE clinical study.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLW + CCXI)

45 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Recap: ChemoCentryx Q3 Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Supernus, Sanofi Await FDA Decisions
Earnings Outlook For ChemoCentryx
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com