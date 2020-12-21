7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced clearance of Taiwan's first IND of non-viral CAR-T for the treatment of relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas.
- ElectroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher after the company announced an agreement with Pro Medical Baltic to be the exclusive distributor for gammaCore Sapphire in Eastern Europe.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q4 guidance.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on the MT-5111 Phase 1 study.
Losers
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering. Terms not disclosed.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower after the company, and VFMCRP, announced topline data from the ACCOLADE clinical study.
