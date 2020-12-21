12 New SPACs Filed Offerings On Friday: What Investors Should Know

A record 12 new SPACs filed offerings on Friday, Dec. 18. Here is a summary on the new offerings and what investors can expect.

Poema Global Holdings Corp: This SPAC intends to raise $287.5 million with units that include one common share and one half of a warrant. The company is targeting the technology sector in Europe and Asia.

The team includes Emmanuel DeSousa, who has over 20 years advising tech companies like Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON), eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).

Shares will trade on the Nasdaq as PPGH.

Related Link: 7 Current And Former SPACs That Could Be 2020 Election Plays

Switchback II Corp: The second SPAC from the team behind Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) plans to raise $250 million with units that will include one fifth of a warrant.

The company will focus on energy technology with a target company that can help reduce emissions. The first SPAC from the team is bringing ChargePoint, a charging infrastructure company, public. Shares of the new SPAC will trade on the NYSE as SWBK.

Star Peak Corp II: The second SPAC from the team behind Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE: STPK) is seeking a target company in the sustainability and global emission reductions market. The team has experience leading companies like Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) and Sunnova Energy (NYSE: NOVA).

The SPAC is seeking to raise $350 million. Units will include one fourth of a warrant. Shares will trade on the NYSE as STPC.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp: Robert Friedland, founder and Chairman of Ivanhoe Capital and Co-Chair of Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF) is seeking to raise $200 million with this SPAC that will trade as IVAN on the NYSE. Units will include one third of a warrant.

The company is targeting a company in the electrification market that could be a mining company, electric vehicle, battery or energy storage company.

Crucible Acquisition Corp: Targeting software technology companies, this SPAC is seeking to raise $200 million with warrants that will include one third of a warrant. Shares will trade as CRU on the NYSE.

Venture Capitalist Brad Feld is the Chairman of the SPAC with his firm Foundry Crucible notable for early investments in companies like Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp: Targeting the health care industry, this $130 million SPAC will focus specifically on companies in the life sciences field in the United States and Europe. The units will include one third of a warrant. Common shares will trade as LWAC on the Nasdaq.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II: The second SPAC from the team that brought Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) public will be coming soon. The SPAC is seeking to raise $300 million with units that will include one third of a warrant.

The SPAC is targeting a company in the industrial technology, transportation or smart mobility sectors. Several former General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM) executives are attached to the SPAC.

Shares will trade as VTIQ on the Nasdaq.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp: Targeting the consumer products, media, entertainment and sports sectors, this SPAC is seeking to raise $200 million. Units will include one half of a warrant. Common shares will trade as BLTS on the Nasdaq.

The company has leaders that worked with companies like Dick Clark Productions, MGM, TV Guide Network, Six Flags, News Corporation and Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

One of the leaders in this SPAC launched Celebrands in 2020 to target early-stage celebrity consumer brand partnerships. The company helped sell Aviation Gin, a spirits brand from Ryan Reynolds, to Diageo (NYSE: DEO).

The team also founded Mosaic Media Group, a talent agency that works with Will Ferrell, Jim Carrey and Green Day. Grammy-winning musician Ciara is a member of the SPAC’s Board of Directors.

Rotor Acquisition Corp: This SPAC is seeking to raise $200 million with units that will include on half of a warrant. Common shares will trade as ROT on the NYSE.

Prospector Capital Corp: Seeking a target in the communications, apps and services, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality or virtual reality, Prospector capital is seeking to raise $250 million.

Units will include one third of a warrant. Common shares will trade as PRSR on the Nasdaq. Derek Aberle, who leads the SPAC, spent over 17 years at Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM). During his time there the company went from $32 million in annual revenue to $25 billion.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp: Targeting IT services and business process outsourcing, this SPAC is seeking to raise $225 million. Units will include one half of a warrant. Common shares will trade as GSAQ on the Nasdaq.

One member of the executive team has over 30 years working in the sector at companies like Dell, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and Wipro.

Healthcare Capital Corp: This SPAC is seeking to raise $200 million with units that will include one half of a warrant. Common shares will trade as HCCC on the Nasdaq.

The SPAC is targeting the telehealth, life sciences, innovative medical devices and health care technology markets for an acquisition.