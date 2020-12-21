Market Overview

Why Anterix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2020 3:04pm   Comments
Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company signed long-term 900 MHz spectrum leases for Illinois and Missouri service territories.

Anterix Inc is a United States-based company engaged in delivering broadband needed to modernize infrastructure for energy, transportation, logistics, and other industries. It offers Private LTE for utilities which help to automate processes, monitor environmental conditions, enable artificial intelligence, and drive productivity.

Anterix shares were trading up 43.81% at $42.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $27.26.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

