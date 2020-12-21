Why FuboTV's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after Axios reported the company is considering exclusive sports content deals.
"I don't think it's unreasonable for us to think about that going forward," CEO David Gandler told Axios.
FuboTV offers consumers a live TV streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company generates revenues through the sale of subscription services and the sale of advertisements in the United States.
FuboTV shares were trading up 28.59% at $50.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.60 and a 52-week low of $5.
