Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Could Sports Fans Save Barnes & Noble Education?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2020 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Could Sports Fans Save Barnes & Noble Education?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) shares got a lift Monday on the heels of a partnership with leading sports retailers Fanatics and Lids.

What Happened: Leading sports retailers Fanatics and Lids signed a partnership that will see Barnes & Noble Education gain access to product assortment to help with its omnichannel merchandising strategy.

Fanatics and Lids are investing $15 million in Barnes & Noble Education with an equity investment that will see the two companies own 2.31 million shares.

Related Link: Insider Buys Barnes & Noble Education’s Shares

Why It’s Important: Barnes & Noble gains access to a product assortment of sports and licensed items from Fanatics and Lids.

Fanatics is the top ranked provider of collegiate merchandise and has more than 150 partnerships with universities for e-commerce. Lids operates over 1,200 retail locations.

The deals could help Barnes & Noble Education with its e-commerce growth. The company plans to roll out its next-generation e-commerce platform in 2021, which it believes will be high margin.

“This partnership has tremendous potential to improve the customer experience, increase selection and accelerate BNED’s growth across our high-margin general merchandise business, particularly in e-commerce,” said Barnes & Noble Education CEO Michael P. Huseby.

The company reported revenue down 23% in the second quarter and down 27% year to date due to a limited number of students on campus.

E-commerce partnerships like this could be key for the company that has seen shares decline 59% over the last five years.

BNED Price Action: At the time of publication, Barnes & Noble Education shares are trading up 7.2% to $4.43.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNED)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Barnes & Noble Education Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fanatics LidsNews Penny Stocks Retail Sales Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com