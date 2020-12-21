Why Anixa, Liminal And More Are Trading Higher Today

BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher after the EMA recommended the company's vaccine for use in the EU.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

BioNTech shares were trading up 2.59% at $106.94. The stock has a 52-week high of $131 and low of $28.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $22 price target.

Liminal Biosciences engages in clinical-stage research and commercialization of fibrosis treatments. The company operates in two segments: small molecule therapeutics and plasma-derived therapeutics.

Liminal BioSciences shares were trading up 20.08% at $4.91. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.45 and low of $3.51.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA clearance to begin a clinical trial of its breast cancer vaccine.

Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. The company is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, which is curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed.

Anixa Biosciences shares were trading up 3.58% at $2.89. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.40 and low of $1.33.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) shares are trading higher after the company's treatment of pancreatic cancer was awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA.

AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company focused on research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral and cancer diseases. AIM's flagship products include Ampligen (Rintatolimod), a drug of large macromolecular RNA molecules for cancer.

AIM ImmunoTech shares were trading up 9.69% at $2.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.11 and a 52-week low of 44 cents.