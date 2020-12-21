55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares climbed 125.7% to $6.07 after the company announced a $23 million investment from Good Luck Information Technology. The company appointed Mr. Xianfeng Yang as CEO and Mr. Bo Yu as COO.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 73.7% to $6.20 after the company announced the acquisition of privately-held Panoptes Pharma, which is developing a small molecule for the treatment of severe eye diseases with a high unmet medical need.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares climbed 60.9% to $3.7650 after the company’s board approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights plan.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 43.3% to $92.25. Editas Medicine, last week, named Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) surged 31.5% to $38.76 after the company reported its first long-term 900 MHz broadband spectrum lease agreements, covering Ameren’s service territories for 30 years.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) jumped 30.4% to $6.46 as the company reported a rise in earnings and sales for the first half of the year.
- Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) shares climbed 30.2% to $13.35. ImmunityBio and NantKwest agreed to Merge, creating a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) gained 29.4% to $87.75 after the company announced it would be acquired for $88.75 per share in cash.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 26.6% to $5.18 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $22 price target.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) shares surged 26.2% to $13.29.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) jumped 23.4% to $5.01 after climbing over 25% on Friday.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares gained 22.5% to $40.69 after the company agreed to sell its oncology business for up to $2 billion.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) jumped 22.5% to $18.77.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) rose 22.2% to $51.38 after Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced plans to acquire the company in a $5 billion deal.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 21.8% to $18.90 after surging over 10% on Friday. Humanigen, last week, reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1 study of Ifabotuzumab in Glioblastoma Multiforme.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) rose 20% to $28.70. MINISO Group, on Friday, reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) surged 19.7% to $61.30.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) gained 19% to $46.69.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) shares jumped 17.8% to $16.70 after declining 19% on Friday amid hacking of the company's software.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares climbed 16.7% to $5.31 after climbing around 13% on Friday. SG Blocks, last week, said its sees FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 16.7% to $15.33.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) jumped 16.3% to $32.14.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 16.3% to $10.87.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 16% to $11.93 after climbing 29% on Friday..
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) surged 15% to $63.82. SVB Leerink reiterated Intellia Therapeutics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $27 to $61..
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) gained 14.6% to $157.71 after surging 17% on Friday.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares rose 14.4% to $3.65.
- Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained 14.1% to $9.64 after the company said its CEO would buy shares of the stock.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) rose 13.2% to $3.60 after dropping 21% on Friday.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) rose 13.2% to $55.49. 908 Devices shares surged 145% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share..
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 12.2% to $2.4288 after Madryn Asset Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) surged 10.5% to $2.11 after the company’s drug Ampligen was awarded FDA's orphan drug designation status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) rose 9.3% to $24.22 after gaining 9% on Friday. Tattooed Chef, earlier during the month, reported the expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 9% to $5.34 after the company's phase 3 trial for a cancer treatment met its primary endpoint.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares dipped 22.4% to $8.72 after dipping over 35% on Friday.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 26.3% to $57.50 after declining 36% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) dropped 20.9% to $3.70 after climbing 51% on Friday.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 19.7% to $17.31 after declining over 36% on Friday. Scopus Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 16.2% to $3.61.
- uniQure N.V.. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 16.1% to $38.54 after the gene therapy company announced a setback to its clinical study. uniQure said the FDA has placed its Hemophilia B gene therapy program, including the late-stage HOPE-B study, on clinical hold.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) dropped 14.5% to $2.52 after the company posted a loss for its fourth quarter.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares declined 14.1% to $37.76. FibroGen, on Dec. 18, disclosed that the FDA has extended review period of new drug application for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease by three months.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dropped 14% to $1.9680.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares declined 13.6% to $3.75.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) fell 12.9% to $14.44 after surging over 88% on Friday.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) shares declined 12.7% to $15.04 as the company agreed to sell its remaining dry bulk vessels and exit the dry bulk sector during 2021.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) shares dropped 12% to $43.63.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) fell 11.2% to $16.93.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares declined 9.5% to $12.31. Steelcase, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 7.6% to $2.78 after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) fell 7.2% to $3.34. Mereo BioPharma Group shares surged 63% on Friday after the company and Ultragenyx announced a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 6.7% to $13.07 amid decline in oil prices.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares fell 6.5% to $2.16 after Diamondback Energy announced plans to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 5.8% to $2.44 after jumping over 26% on Friday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5.4% to $657.20. The stock has been added to the S&P 500 today. Fears over a new coronavirus strain spreading through Europe could also be weighing the stock down.
