Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During Monday's morning session, 114 companies made new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- RealPage (NASDAQ: RP)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 30.47% to reach a new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.95. The stock traded up 5.2% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.64%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares hit $258.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.37%.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $202.79. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $209.66. The stock traded up 5.39% on the session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $210.00.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $963.40. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $353.44 with a daily change of up 2.5%.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.0%.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit $144.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $278.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.87 Monday. The stock was up 3.51% for the day.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares were up 0.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $199.14.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares hit a yearly high of $85.15. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $87.20 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $369.12 with a daily change of down 2.13%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $193.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.43%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares were up 0.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $385.22.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $413.15. Shares traded up 0.59%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.29. Shares traded up 2.96%.
- C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.28 on Monday, moving up 11.92%.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares set a new yearly high of $154.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares were up 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $250.94 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $179.87. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.67 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $292.06.
- RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.20. The stock was up 30.47% for the day.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.04. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE: MNSO) shares broke to $28.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.78%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $136.25 Monday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $228.00 on Monday morning, moving up 6.91%.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares broke to $103.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.
- CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $147.18 with a daily change of down 0.03%.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.52 Monday. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $78.80. Shares traded up 1.11%.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) shares set a new yearly high of $53.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.90. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.83. Shares traded down 1.8%.
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.22%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.43 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares set a new yearly high of $117.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.02%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $108.69 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.
- Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.85 Monday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares were up 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.47.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares hit a yearly high of $61.14. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares broke to $46.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) shares hit $54.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.76%.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.74 with a daily change of up 8.05%.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.30. The stock traded up 6.69% on the session.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.72 on Monday morning, moving up 2.23%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.54 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares were up 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.35.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $42.50. Shares traded up 1.0%.
- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.72.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares hit $55.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares were up 14.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.33.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.29%.
- Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.32. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares set a new yearly high of $51.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.88.
- Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.15 on Monday, moving up 0.33%.
- Foley Trasimene (NYSE: WPF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.54. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares hit a yearly high of $217.50. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares were up 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.71 on Monday, moving up 8.19%.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.13. Shares traded down 3.91%.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares were up 1.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.70 for a change of up 1.45%.
- Star Peak Energy (NYSE: STPK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.69 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) shares hit $5.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.96%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares hit a yearly high of $17.81. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.
- NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) shares set a new yearly high of $28.78 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
- RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.30 with a daily change of up 6.8%.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) shares hit $11.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ: AWH) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.73. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares broke to $22.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.31%.
- dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE: DMYD) shares were up 2.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.98.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares were up 21.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.50.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 16.62%.
- Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) shares were down 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.55.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Monday, moving down 0.97%.
- INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ: INAQ) shares broke to $15.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.52%.
- Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.44.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.72%.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.44 on Monday, moving up 4.51%.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ: NISN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.90. The stock traded up 12.19% on the session.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.10 on Monday, moving up 7.94%.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares hit $45.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: INFU) shares hit a yearly high of $18.78. The stock traded down 1.26% on the session.
- New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.69. Shares traded up 2.73%.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Monday, moving up 1.78%.
- Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
- Deerfield Healthcare Tech (NASDAQ: DFHT) shares were down 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.52.
- Union Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: LATN) shares hit $10.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.31. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares were up 5.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.32.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares were down 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.10 for a change of down 1.65%.
- Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares were up 2.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.75 for a change of up 2.52%.
- PTK Acquisition Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: PTK) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.87.
- LifeSci Acquisition (NASDAQ: LSAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.10 Monday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.75%.
- Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX: AUMN) shares hit a yearly high of $0.70. The stock traded up 2.98% on the session.
- Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) shares hit $3.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.99%.
- Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.47 with a daily change of down 0.47%.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares broke to $5.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.68%.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares were up 11.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.20 for a change of up 11.06%.
- Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares hit a yearly high of $2.05. The stock traded up 5.55% on the session.
- Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) shares broke to $10.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares were up 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.90.
