Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 114 companies made new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

Nike (NYSE: NKE) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.95. The stock traded up 5.2% on the session.

