78 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) shares surged 145% to close at $49.00 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) jumped 88.7% to close at $16.59 on Friday. Katapult will go public through merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp. Katapult is 40% owned by CURO Group.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares surged 62.9% to close at $3.60. Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx announced a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) gained 51% to close at $4.68.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) surged 46.9% to close at $1.36 after gaining 11% on Thursday. VistaGen priced its 63 million share common stock offering at $0.92 per share.
- FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) gained 36.4% to close at $14.25. Katapult would go public through merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) jumped 33.7% to close at $19.23.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 29.3% to close at $10.28.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) shares surged 28.9% to close at $4.77 on Friday after jumping over 26% on Thursday.
- Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: DFHT) rose 27.4% to close at $14.35 after the company reported a proposal of a business combination to form CareMax.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) surged 26.3% to close at $2.59.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 26.1% to close at $0.4576 as the company secured a term loan of $145 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) jumped 25.8% to close at $4.05.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) climbed 24.8% to close at $8.31.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares climbed 24.7% to close at $1.01. 9 Meters Biopharma shares climbed over 7% on Thursday after OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limited Partnership reported a 16% stake in the company.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) gained 23.3% to close at $44.09 after climbing 21% on Thursday. Upstart priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) rose 23% to close at $2.83.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 22.8% to close at $2.88.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 21.6% to close at $11.59.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) jumped 21.1% to close at $51.85.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 20.6% to close at $13.87.
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares climbed 19.7% to close at $4.26 after declining 9% on Thursday.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 19.5% to close at $4.35.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) surged 19% to close at $9.08 after the company reported a partnership with Gabriel Science for dental markets.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) gained 18.7% to close at $124.54.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) surged 18.6% to close at $11.13. BTIG, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) jumped 18.5% to close at $47.36. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, on December 11, priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 17.9% to close at $5.59. Cyclo Therapeutics shares jumped 23% on Thursday after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $12 per share.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) surged 17.7% to close at $4.92 after the company acquired Independence Resources Management for roughly $185.9 million.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) gained 17.6% to close at $9.63. Precigen, earlier during the month, presented new data supporting safety, clinical activity, expansion, persistence of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T at the ASH.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) climbed 17.4% to close at $137.59.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) surged 16.9% to close at $72.22 after Royal Philips announced plans to buy for $72.00 per share.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) jumped 16.9% to close at $23.25 after Susquehanna initiated coverage on the stock with a Positive rating and announced a $30 price target.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) gained 16.3% to close at $145.08.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) surged 16.2% to close at $6.32. Progenity, last week, said it is expanding the availability of its COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing across the US.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 15.7% to close at $13.04 as the company reported three patents pending for advanced lithium-ion battery technology.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) climbed 15.6% to close at $2.89.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 15.4% to close at $6.29.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 15.3% to close at $5.50.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) climbed 14.5% to close at $4.50. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on GTY Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) gained 14.3% to close at $35.82.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) surged 11% to close at $4.84. Sunworks, earlier during the month, announced it used a portion of proceeds from a stock sale to repay the outstanding balance under a loan agreement with CrowdOut Capital.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) climbed 10.5% to close at $15.51. Humanigen shares climbed around 24% on Thursday after the company reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1 study of Ifabotuzumab in Glioblastoma Multiforme.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 10.1% to close at $65.25. JinkoSolar recently announced at-the-market offering of ADSs up to $10 million of ADS.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) shares gained 9.4% to close at $22.16 after gaining over 5% on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, last week, reported the expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 8.3% to close at $15.49 after the company disclosed topline results from TRUST study.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 7.1% to close at $4.37.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) rose 6.8% to close at $11.00 as the company reported refinancing of new capital structure.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 6.2% to close at $9.04. Surface Oncology, on Thursday, announced an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to its preclinical program SRF813, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells, for an $85-million upfront payment.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 5.6% to close at $4.16 following a 30% surge on Thursday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ: VIRI) shares declined 37.8% to close at $10.40. Virios Therapeutics shares jumped 67% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 36.5% to close at $21.55 after climbing 474% on Thursday. Scopus BioPharma’s filing showed registration for 500,000 share common stock offering. Scopus Biopharma priced its IPO at $5.5 per share.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 36.3% to close at $77.98 after surging 88% on Thursday. The company, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares dipped 35.8% to close at $11.24 on Friday after jumping 336% on Thursday.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 31.7% to close at $9.27. Mesoblast said Data Safety Monitoring Board that performed a third interim analysis of data from a study of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection said the trial is not likely to meet the 30-day mortality reduction endpoint at the planned 300 patient enrolment.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 21.1% to close at $3.18.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) tumbled 19.4% to close at $14.18. Microsoft said Thursday it had found “malicious” binaries in its environment related to the breach that affected the United States Treasury and SolarWinds.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) fell 19% to close at $32.14.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) dipped 18.4% to close at $35.77. AlloVir, last week, reported the FDA clearance of investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy targeting four devastating respiratory viruses.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) dropped 18.1% to close at $6.00 after gaining 20% on Thursday. Oriental Cultural, on Tuesday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) fell 18% to close at $36.01.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) dropped 17.3% to close at $5.16 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) fell 16.6% to close at $3.56. BioCardia shares tumbled 26% on Thursday after the company announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 15.9% to close at $6.95. BlackBerry reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, posting an adjusted profit of $0.02 per share, versus analysts’ estimates for a loss of $0.01 per share.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 15.5% to close at $7.70 after gaining 34% on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $6 a share.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 14.2% to close at $38.22 after the company priced 660,000 share common stock offering at $40 per share.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) declined 13.8% to close at $1.81.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) declined 13.7% to close at $2.53 after the company announced a $8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) dropped 13.1% to close at $29.08.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 11.2% to close at $2.07. Aethlon Medical, earlier during the week, said it treated the first patient in its first-in-human Early Feasibility Study of the HEMOPURIFIER.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 10.5% to close at $6.35 following Q3 results.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) dropped 10.2% to close at $9.69. JP Morgan downgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Underweight.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 10.1% to close at $0.8940. Neovasc, on Thursday, highlighted publication of peer-reviewed article in EuroIntervention.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) declined 9.8% to close at $24.28 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) fell 9.3% to close at $6.35 after climbing 46% on Thursday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 9.1% to close at $16.87 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q4 adjusted loss of $0.85 per share.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 7% to close at $8.45. Triterras shares tumbled 31% on Thursday after confirming it informed a statutory demand for payment was made to Antanium Resources in Singapore. Triterras said in a regulatory filing it was informed that a statutory demand for payment from Antainium Resources (formerly known as Rhodium Resources) was filed by a creditor of Rhodium on Dec. 1.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares fell 5.7% to close at $275.57. FedEx reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, but did not provide guidance for 2021.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas