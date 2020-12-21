Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for November is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 0.55 last month versus a reading of 0.83 in October.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets