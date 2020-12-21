'Wonder Woman 1984' Generates $38.5M In Global Ticket Sales On Debut Weekend

One of the most awaited big-ticket superhero films of the year, "Wonder Woman 1984" has generated a subdued $38.5 million in global box-office in the opening weekend, Bloomberg reports. It is worth noting that the "Wonder Woman" 2017 movie had grossed more than $822 million worldwide.

What Happened: The Gal Gadot-starring superhero flick is making a record but for other reasons. It will be the first big-ticket movie to have a simultaneous theater and online streaming debut on Christmas Day in the U.S.

On the global front, the AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)-owned Warner Studio's movie generated an underwhelming $18.8 million in China, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie opened in 32 global markets this weekend and will open in nine more regions in the coming week.

Why It Matters: The pandemic-enforced lockdowns have been tough for movie theaters. Most big-ticket movies for 2020 have been postponed and driving the movie-goers out of cinema halls.

The simultaneous debut for "Wonder Woman 1984" has been riddled with controversy, with big producers accusing Warner and AT&T of boosting HBO Max subscriptions at the cost of the artists.

Outgoing AT&T CFO John Stephens, in an update to shareholders, said that the simultaneous release of "Wonder Woman 1984" on HBO Max and in theaters would add to HBO Max's attractiveness to new customers.

Price Action: T shares closed 0.74% lower at $29.40 on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of WarnerMedia