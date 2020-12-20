Dating App Bumble May Do IPO Near Valentine's Day

Dating app company Bumble has filed to IPO in February, Bloomberg has reported.

What Happened: The financial news site, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the listing could take place around Valentine's Day, though final decision has been made on the timing.

Why It Matters: The listing could be another in an increasingly hot IPO market. Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd launched Bumble in 2014. Its distinguishing factor in the crowded dating app space is that only women are allowed to make the first move.

Majority owner Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX), could seek a valuation of $6 billion to $8 billion in an IPO, Benzinga earlier reported.

