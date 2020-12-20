Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Temporarily Shuts Down All Stores In California
Catherine Ross  
 
December 20, 2020 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Apple Temporarily Shuts Down All Stores In California

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has announced it is shutting down all 53 retail stores in California due to the increasing numbers of cases in the state.

What Happened: This is the second time the tech giant has closed its stores in the state. It closed them in March in the first wave of lockdowns in the country. 

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” Apple said in a statement to CNBC.

Customers can still pick up their orders and get repairs over the next few days, the company said.

Why It Matters: The decision was made after state officials warned about the hospitals being at nearly full capacity in Los Angeles and a possible worsening of the situation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California currently has 37,358 cases, according to the New York Times coronavirus data board, while there are 193,947 cases overall in the country, according to the data published Saturday.

Price Action: Apple shares closed at $126.66 on Friday and traded at $127.31, with a 0.52% gain in the postmarket trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Puts Supplier Wistron Corp On Probation After Labor Law Violations In India
Will AT&T Or Verizon Stock Grow More By 2022?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tesla's Inclusion Will Not Make S&P 500 More Expensive, Goldman Analysts Say
Apple Pay Draws Regulatory Attention Over Antitrust Concerns: FT
12 Emerging Technologies To Watch In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: California CNBC CoronavirusNews Health Care Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com