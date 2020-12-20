Food Executives Offer Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Food Lovers

Christmas is days away but Benzinga has you covered if you are searching for a great present for the food lover in your life.

We reached out to a handful of food companies to get some ideas for our last-minute shopping lists.

Grazing Boxes: "Grazing boxes" — boxes of ready-to-eat snacks — are among the most popular gift options this year, Alon Chen, CEO of Tastewise told Benzinga in an e-mail. Consumer interest in the food kits rose more than 500% in May alone, Chen said.

"Grazing boxes with selections of snackable foods make a beautiful gift, and compliment a range of palates with everything from cheese boards to boxes of indulgent treats," Chen said. "We've seen consumer engagement with grazing boxes increase an incredible 1,033% since March, with no signs of slowing down."

Fine Taste: Gift-givers can make an impression with exotic luxury foods like caviar, foie gras and truffles.

A true connoisseur of fine food would truly love Japanese wagyu, widely considered "the best of the best beef in the world," said Ariane Daguin, owner of gourmet food purveyor D'Artagnan, in an email.

A safer option for those a bit less adventurous is cured smoked meat that can be eaten with bread or crackers.

Coffee Lovers: Remote working amid the COVID-19 pandemic translated to a rise in coffee consumption at home, Anne Katrin-Huber, project manager to the board of German coffee company Tchibo, told Benzinga by email.

At the same time, consumers are focusing more on sustainability and ways to reduce waste. This holds true in the coffee segment as consumers are looking for brands that focus on ethically sourced products and reducing waste.

The Tchibo Morning Blend is a great gift idea for less picky coffee lovers, Katrin-Huber said. Fans of stronger coffee would appreciate the Tchibo Classic blend with a "satiny finish with rich, lively aromas of red berries and dried fruits."

Spices For The Home Chef: Not everyone wants a finished product but are looking for more ways to enjoy the act of making one. Chef Darrell "DAS" Smith of Spice Sack told Benzinga his Chef's Blend mix of spices is meant for anyone that needs to add a "pop of flavor" while cooking. And his French Toast Blend is a "beautiful sweet treat" for lovers of French toast.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash