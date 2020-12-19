At Least 200 Organizations Were Actively Intruded On In SolarWinds Hack: Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported this afternoon that some 200 organizations have been identified as victims in the huge suspected Russian cyberattack that came to light on Monday.

What Happened: The hack took advantage of a backdoor in network software made by SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI). to hit government agencies and companies, including the U.S. Commerce and Treasury departments.

Some 18,000 customers were affected, but only about 200 of those are known, so far, to have then been actively hacked, Bloomberg reports, citing Recorded Future Inc., a Massachusetts cybersecurity firm, and several sources familiar with the matter.

Trump Suggests China To Blame: While intelligence and security officials in the private and public sectors have pointed to Russia as being the likely culprit, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested in a tweet that it was China. It was the first public comment he made on what is being described as possibly the biggest cyber-attack yet against the U.S.

“We can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Photo courtesy Pixabay.