Check Out This Ultra Chic Property In Boca Raton For $16.9M

Western interior designers have emulated Japanese minimalism at a property in Boca Raton that's going for $16.9 million.

The property has 9,961 square feet of interior space, including six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms.

Built and planned by Boca Raton Custom Homes by Rex Nichols Architects, the interiors were designed by Lesly Maxwell and the landscaping by Greg Lombardi Architecture.

The residence has flow-through terraces for sunrise and sunset views, surrounded by tropical flora and fauna and sprawling lawns.

The terraced backyard has a summer kitchen, fire pit and infinity pool.

The property can be found on Christie's International Real Estate.

Photos courtesy Christie's International Real Estate