Theranos CEO Trial Date Postponed Due To COVID-19 Surge In California

A California judge has postponed Elizabeth Holmes’ criminal trial date to July 13, 2021.

What Happened: Due to the surge in the coronavirus cases in the state of California, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila set a new date for the former Theranos CEO.

The judge cited the increasing number of the COVID-19 cases and hospitals at near-maximum capacity levels in the state.

“The court notes sadly, the impact on our lives is grim. California is in the midst of an unprecedented surge in cases and hospitalizations,” the court paper said.

Davila said the pandemic might endanger the jury and everyone involved in the in-person trial.

The decision to delay follows a previous ruling about face mask requirements for trial participants, a reconfiguration of the courtroom and added air-filtration systems as part of safety measures.

Why It Matters: Holmes has been under an investigation for defrauding investors and the public about the technology Theranos was developing. She is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison. The initial trial date was March 9, 2021.

Famous investors to Theranos included Tim Draper, Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch.

