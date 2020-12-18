Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher amid its addition to the S&P 500 on Monday.

Tesla will be by far the largest company ever added to the market cap-weighted S&P 500.

See Also: What Traders Need To Know About The Historic S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Rebalancing

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. It sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. It also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

Tesla's stock was trading up 2.6% to $673 per share at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $684.65 and a 52-week low of $70.10.