Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2020 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher amid its addition to the S&P 500 on Monday.

Tesla will be by far the largest company ever added to the market cap-weighted S&P 500.

See Also: What Traders Need To Know About The Historic S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Rebalancing

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. It sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. It also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

Tesla's stock was trading up 2.6% to $673 per share at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $684.65 and a 52-week low of $70.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
3 Of 2020's Best ETFs: A Clean Active Bunch That Can Rally Again In 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Stops Gigafactory Berlin Construction Due To Missing $100M Deposit: Report
ROCE Insights For Tesla
Nike Earnings Expected After The Close, And Focus Could Be On Digital Sales, Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com